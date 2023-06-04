Who is Denise Esposito, Gigi D’Alessio’s girlfriend

Who is Denise Esposito, Gigi D’Alessio’s girlfriend to whom the singer dedicated a song during his concert in Piazza del Plebiscito in Naples and aired on Rai 1 on the evening of Saturday 1 June?

“I wrote a song dedicated to the person I love, but the songs belong to everyone and now it’s a bit yours too” the performer declared on stage before singing the song If you could tell.

Gigi D’Alessio did not explicitly name Denise Esposito, but it is clear that he was referring to her since the girl, 26 years younger, is his current partner as well as the mother of his fifth child.

BIOGRAPHY

Denise Rosy Esposito was born in Naples on November 19, 1992. Grew up in the Vomero area, Denise Esposito is not part of the entertainment world and met Gigi D’Alessio in 2020 in Capri, on the occasion of one of his concerts.

A friend of both introduced them, while the relationship would be made official in December of that year. About a year later, on January 24, 2022, the woman gave birth to her first child, the singer’s fifth, Francesco.

In fact, the singer had three children, Claudio, Ilaria and Luca, with his first wife Carmela Barbato and another child, Andrea, the result of the relationship with his colleague Anna Tatangelo.

Denise Esposito has a profile Instagram followed by about 60,000 followers in whose bio he calls himself “Legal”. In fact, the young woman studied Law even if it is not clear at the moment whether or not she practices the profession.

At the moment, Denise, Gigi and their little Francesco live in the Posillipo area, not far from the house where the singer lived with his first wife Carmela.