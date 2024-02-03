As announced by Amadeus himself al TG1 of last January 2nd, one of the guests of honor at the next Sanremo Festival will be Gigi D'Agostino. The DJ and producer, as he is known, has had to deal with a serious illness in the last two years which has kept him away from the scene. Interviewed by The Corriere della Serathe 'Captain' explained that he is now well and told his feelings regarding the imminent appearance on TV.

Gigi D'Agostino, the next January 9thduring the fourth evening of Festivalwill perform on the third stage, that of the ship Costa Crociere. This detail already excites him, as he tells al Courier:

This proposal spurred me on and will be important from all points of view. There's the ship which is a crazy symbol for me. I have always been fascinated by the idea of ​​navigating music and I have also made it my uniform.

In addition to all this there is obviously the fact of find the audience again, the people, who have always been fundamental for him. From when they started to appreciate his music, until the last period, when he was ill, they never failed to make him feel their support. Support which was, according to him, “beautiful and moving”.

How is Gigi D'Agostino today

The world-famous DJ and producer did not want to go into details of the illness that hit him. Both to not relive that pain, and to not be seen as someone asking for compassion. So much so that, as he explains, it was for him he wouldn't even say he discovered he was sick. In any case, the musician explained that he is fine now:

Of course I experienced a huge trauma, so I can't know what my future will be like, but I consider myself lucky in everything. I focus on how I feel now, at a certain point I had to do it, otherwise the brain would continue to live on imaginations linked to the pain or the fear that you will experience it again. A loop I don't want to get into anymore. Anyway I'm fine, I'm going to walk and run. I resumed my previous life.

In addition to Sanremo, Gigi Dag already has several other dates are scheduled in the next months. He has already announced a big concert that he will hold in Austria next October and other summer dates in Switzerland and Italy.