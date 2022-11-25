Smiling, with a body of water in the background, his face cut out of the shot and a cap on the test: several months after his last post, Gigi D’Agostino is back on social media with a shot that gives hope to his fans after the announcement of a serious illness. Hundreds of messages in the comments in which people who have danced to his songs – and there are so many all over the world – ask him about his health conditions. No response from the dj. He himself had spoken of the disease, again on social media: “Unfortunately for some months I have been fighting against a serious illness that has struck me aggressively…”, he wrote, “It’s a constant pain… it doesn’t give me peace… suffering consumes me and made me very weak. But I continue to struggle… I hope to find a little bit of relief…. Thanks for all the messages of good wishes you are sending me today… They give me so much strength… they warm my heart. Lots of love… Gigi”. In January 2022, he posted another photo, the last one to date, in which he tries to walk leaning on a walker. “I hope this new year brings me some peace and strength… A hug of beautiful things to all of you… Thanks for your thoughts… Lots of Love”. The maximum confidentiality remains on his illness. At the beginning of the year in Mirafiori, the neighborhood where he was born and raised, a flash mob was organized in January to make his family feel the support of his fans too.