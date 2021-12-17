Gigi D’Agostino reveals his illness: “I’ve been fighting a serious disease for months”

Gigi D’Agostino talks about the serious illness that unfortunately hit him with a post on social media: “Unfortunately, for some months now I have been fighting against a serious disease that has hit me aggressively”. An announcement that has frozen the fans of the famous DJ. “It’s a constant pain, it doesn’t give me peace. Suffering consumes me. It made me very weak ”, the producer vented, revealing that he was ill. “But I keep fighting, I hope to find a little relief. Thank you for all the good wishes you are sending me today. They give me so much strength. They warm my heart, ”D’Agostino added in this painful post.

It is therefore not known what exactly the disease that struck him. There are numerous comments under the post by the author of L’amour toujours, who turns 54 today: “We are all with you” or “Hold on, come on captain”. Born in 1967, he was born in Turin: his real name is Luigino Celestino Di Agostino and today he turns 54. Considered one of the masters of dance in Italy, he is the author of cult songs of the 90s such as “L’amour toujors”, “Bla Bla Bla”, “The Riddle” and “In my mind”.