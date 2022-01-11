Then he added: “He’s not the only one. Also in Sarri I saw something that didn’t work against Inter.”
Italian Super Cup, how can you replace Chiesa in a Juventus key?Bernardeschi?I don’t know if it can stay there. In the meantime, I wish Chiesa, he will recover and be the player we know. For the substitute we will see. Whoever is better off must play and only the coach knows. The real problem they have is that Morata is not a center forward. He proved it against Roma: he must vary on the pitch, he cannot have the player behind him.
What do you think of what Mourinho says about his Rome? S.and you say the team has no personality, after months of working on it, it’s not good. Do you notice now? It means that there is something wrong with you. But also Sarri, I saw some technical errors against Inter that I can’t explain.
