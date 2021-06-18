The fact that Chiara Ferragni confirm itself at the top in the ranking of influencer now almost no news. The talent of the wife of Fedez is now fully recognized by all, also and above all following his contribution to the success of Tod’s, in whose BoD she recently joined, for a happy intuition of Of the valley.

Together with Fedez he forms a truly stainless couple: in the private sector it is not known, but on a professional level without a doubt, given that the rapper is in second place in the ranking based on the data. Shareablee and elaborated for Primaonline.it by Sensemakers.

The third step of the podium is occupied by the trio of Own goal, also in the wake of the ironic anthem they made with Arisa to support the national football team involved in the European Championships. And from football comes a very interesting signal: the 10th place of Gigi Buffon, right on the day of his return to Parma officialization, certainly strikes, also because the legendary goalkeeper has by now 43 years old, far more than most of the other characters on the leaderboard!

The 7th place in also speaks the language of football Diletta Leotta, while the events of the month clearly affected the other positions: both the final episodes of “Amici” (Rudy Zerbi in 4th place, Giulia Stabile at the 11th and Saint John at the 8th) that the pregnancy of the fashion blogger Paola Turani, which stands at an excellent 5th place.