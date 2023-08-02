Gigi Buffon salutes football: “We’ll miss you”

Millions of Italian sportsmen, like the writer, feel a pinch of sadness for the end of Gianluigi Buffon’s career, Parma goalkeeper, former Juventus and world champion in 2006 with Lippi’s Italy. Many titles, not the one coveted by him and Juve, the Champion’s League.

The number one of the Emilian team, from Carrara, who turned 45 last January, still has one year on his contract. But, in the coming days, his attorney will meet with the Parma executives for the termination: the official announcement of the choice, by Buffon, is expected immediately afterwards.

READ ALSO: Lukaku to the fan: “I don’t believe in Juventus. Go Juve, never”. BUT IT’S YELLOW

For Gigi-whose name has been, several times, combined with a role in blueas a manager – an assignment could come up, with the national team Robert Mancini, left by the deputy Chicco Evani, like the one who carried out the mourning Gianluca Viallidear friend of the coach and of Buffon himself.

Thanks for everything, dear Gigi, and have a good life! Enjoy the children you had with the comely Alena Seredova, 45 years old, from Prague, and with Ilariona D’Amico50 years old, from Rome, the “long leg of leftist journalism” anti-Meloni.

Subscribe to the newsletter

