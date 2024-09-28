Gigi Buffon and Ilaria D’Amico married, Monica Bellucci as witness. Exclusive party in Forte dei Marmi

The marriage between the former national team and Juventus goalkeeper, Gianluigi Buffon, and the television presenter Ilaria D’Amico? It is celebrated at this time in via Villa Oliva, in San Pancrazio, on the hills of Lucca.

Actress Monica Bellucci, a friend of the bride, will act as witnesses for the couple.

The journalist, writer and television presenter Francesca Fogar celebrated the wedding.

However, the real celebrations will be postponed to the following day when Gigi Buffon and Ilaria D’Amico will throw an exclusive party in Forte dei Marmi.