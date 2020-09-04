Ryan Giggs, Wales coach, explained this Thursday that the change in Gareth Bale’s break in the Nations League match Against Finland in Helsinki it was planned before the match due to the two months and nine days that he accumulated without playing in official competition.

“It was planned to come out at halftime. He hasn’t had any football. I was going to play 45 minutes“, he said in statements collected by the ‘BBC’ about the replacement of the Real Madrid attacker, who had not played a game since last June 24 and that He has only played two duels – a total of 100 minutes – in the last 6 months.