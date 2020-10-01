Ryan Giggs is happy. The Welsh coach has been very satisfied with the change of club for Gareth Bale, his undisputed star in the national team. For the former player and current coach, the return of Bale to Tottenham is good news, where he assures that he will have more regularity than in Madrid. “He is in a club that he knows very well with a very good coach,” were some of his words.

“No matter what quality and experience you have, it is always better when you are playing, especially in the international break where two games are played in a short space of time. JPlaying a game and then playing again a few days later is very difficult. It will be much better if he plays regularly, he will be smarter and he will be able to play those two games in a short space of time, “said the Cardiff.

“It is always difficult. He has been able to handle it and produce results because he takes care of himself, but it will be much better when he plays regularly. He is in a club that he knows well with a very good coach and he himself has said that it is like coming home . He will play more regularly than at Madrid. It’s a good move for Gareth, it’s good for Spurs and good for the Premier League in general, to have someone like that whom we can see every week, “he said.