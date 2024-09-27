Giggles | Satu Sainio found a solution to get banana flies out of the kitchen without killing them

Giggles|For a functioning funnel trap, you need three simple parts found in everyone’s home: glass, paper and tape.

From Lappeenranta Sainion’s fairy tale23, faith was about to end. He had tried all kinds of detergent and vinegar solutions, but nothing worked. The kitchen was full of banana flies, and there was no way to get rid of them.

When Sainio came across a new trick in the messaging service Tiktok, he decided to try one more way.

“The gimmick seemed so simple that I wanted to try it.”

I trap you need three simple parts found in everyone’s home: glass, paper and tape.

There are only a few work steps:

First, a funnel is rolled out of the paper so that a small opening is left at the end of the funnel. The funnel is taped so that it keeps its shape. After this, for example, banana peels are placed on the bottom of the glass. Finally, the funnel is taped to the glass so that the banana flies have only one entrance to the banana treasure, i.e. the opening of the funnel.

The trap should be placed where the banana flies fly. In Sainio’s home, the place was a fruit bowl. He removed other food scraps and fruit that might attract banana flies.

Crafting in addition, Sainio also decided to set up a little playful competition with her husband. Both made their own version of the trap. The purpose was to test which version of the trap, which one had crafted, does its job better.

“The man made his own trap in a wine glass and I made a beer mug. The man made his funnel a little smaller and I made it bigger. In addition, the man made the opening of the funnel smaller and I made it bigger.”

Sainio’s man seemed confident of his victory beforehand.

“He said that banana flies find their way back out through the big funnel opening.”

The two of you an hour’s wait proved the assumption wrong.

“The banana flies found my trap faster and couldn’t find their way out,” says Sainio.

“Yes, the woman won this race.”

After about three hours, there weren’t many banana flies in the kitchen anymore. The glasses, on the other hand, were buzzing quite properly, Sainio describes.

Since the traps had done their job, Sainio took them outside and let the banana flies fly. He took the banana peels to the organic waste.