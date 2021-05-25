Until now, the most innovative way to visit a museum allowed the viewer to enjoy a virtual tour of its rooms. Now a new technical advance that digitizes images in gigapixelWith a resolution between one hundred and one thousand times greater than that of a normal digital camera, it goes one step further. At the forefront of this technology, the one developed by the Spanish company Madpixel contributes to transforming the spectator’s experience, together with the museum business model. Its main ally is ROB, an intelligent robot designed by the company that, as can be seen in the video that accompanies this news, digitizes both the works of art and the spaces that house them and allows the viewer to visit the art centers in the company of whoever decides.

In the report we show a fragment of the first live guided tour organized by the company next to the museum Mauritshuis the Hague (Netherlands), home of the famous Young of the Pearlby Johannes Vermeer. During the tour, the visitors were able to see the works through the ‘superojos’ of ROB, capable of capturing every last detail of the brush strokes, and of scanning the works in infrared to even glimpse the original sketch of the paintings.