An anonymous hacker appears to have leaked an avalanche of sensitive data from Twitch, including his own source code. The user posted a torrent on 4chan containing 128 GB of information.

The post states that Twitch is a subsidiary of Amazon, that “its community is a disgusting toxic cesspool“and what do you want”promote more competition in the online streaming space“.

One of the main elements included in the leak is the creator payment reports from 2019 to present, the user states: “find out how much your favorite streamers are earning!“Also, Twitch appears to be working on a Steam competitor with Amazon, codenamed”Vapor“. The most dangerous thing is that the password were included in the leak, so if you have a Twitch account, we recommend that you change your password and have two-factor authentication (2FA).

This leak comes shortly after Twitch was targeted for lack of an adequate response to the continuing hate raids that have occurred on the platform. The hate raids have, in particular, targeted marginalized people, including LGBTQIA + people, but it’s unclear whether this hack should be a response to Twitch’s inaction or a general dislike of the service.

The original post included the hashtag “DoBetterTwitch“, a tag used on Twitter as a way for creators to ask for better tools to combat hate raids and a general call for improvements. The inclusion of the hashtag does not necessarily mean that this was the intention of the hacker, as including passwords simply puts more users at risk.

Source: Gamepur.