It is a real plague that is currently preoccupying the USA: Billions of cicadas are crawling out of the ground. Many residents are disgusted by the small animals.

Washington – It sounds like a biblical plague, but in reality the cicadas of the so-called Brood X are harmless: Billions of insects are crawling out of the ground in the eastern United States these days to make a lot of noise looking for partners and reproduce. The natural spectacle only takes place every 17 years, the last time it was in 2004. And while many people watch the arrival of the cicadas in fascination, others can hardly suppress their disgust.

Especially since many had hoped for a relaxed spring outdoors with the relaxation of the corona restrictions. The fact that countless cicadas will soon be buzzing through the air and making a deafening noise dampens the anticipation tremendously. “Out of the pandemic, into the plague,” commented a Twitter user dryly.

Millions of insects crawl out of the ground – cicada phenomenon in the USA

At the Arlington National Cemetery at the gates of the US capital Washington, where the assassinated President John F. Kennedy rests, among other things, there is currently still silence – but the cicadas have also appeared there in large numbers. The insects with the red bulging eyes peel themselves from their young animal outer skin, crawl over the well-known white gravestones and climb trees. “That’s crazy,” marveled one visitor.

The cicadas of brood X – the different populations are numbered with Roman numerals – have waited for the warm weather of the past few days to crawl out of the ground. A ground temperature of almost 18 degrees is the “rule of thumb,” explains entomologist Daniel Gruner from the University of Maryland, which is located nearby in Washington. With temperatures rising, the number of cicadas is now likely to explode.

Cicada phenomenon in the USA: volume reaches more than 100 decibels

After about a week the big mating orgy begins: the males lure females with loud chirping and can reach a volume of more than 100 decibels, which is about as loud as a lawnmower. After mating, the females lay eggs and the cicadas die. After around four to six weeks, the invasion – actually not an invasion because the cicadas are native – is over again.

The larvae hatch after around six to eight weeks, dig into the ground and live there on the sap from roots for 17 years before the next cycle begins. How the cicadas know that 17 years have passed is a mystery, by the way. “We don’t have any simple answers,” says entomologist Grunder. “There is active research in this area.”

Cicada phenomenon: Billions of insects are currently populating the USA

It is also difficult to say how many cicadas there are at all. It could be billions, even trillions. With their sheer mass, the cicadas of the genus Magicicada ensure the continued existence of their species: Admittedly, predators fill their bellies, but enough cicadas still survive to provide for offspring.

The coming weeks will be a great feast for squirrels, birds, raccoons and mice. Pets such as dogs and cats also like to use it, but their masters should set limits to avoid constipation, warns the expert blog “Friends for Cicadas”. There are also new possibilities for amateur cooks who are keen to experiment: For weeks, tips have been circulating on the Internet on how the protein-rich insects can best be prepared.

Cicadas in the USA: Many users are “disgusted”

But very few people think of a snack when they first encounter the cicadas. On online platforms, users are “disgusted”, feel reminded of a “zombie film”, warn of a “noisy summer” and ask which bug spray will help.

Many, however, see the arrival of the cicadas relaxed, greet the little visitors – and even make human comparisons: “After 17 years the cicadas come out to mate and party,” writes a Twitter user. “Just like us humans after the corona lockdown!”