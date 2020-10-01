M.Sometimes it’s just words that make entire films come into being in your head. Anyone who hears the word “Marvel” and knows something about the shrill comic pop culture will quickly think their way through the universe of immortal superheroes such as Iron Man, Spider-Man, Black Widow, Ghost Rider or Thor. All of them Marvel characters with abilities that are not noticeable at first glance, but when it comes down to it, they are unique and often world-saving.

For Pascal Klenart there are also plants that show off as superheroes and can withstand heat and frost. The 31-year-old gardener from Erfurt counts the gigantic shrub hibiscus in particular. “These are plants that visually blow your mind. They don’t even try to start spilling, but just plop down with the first flower and then push in new flowers a dozen or a hundred times over. ”Which is not surprising, because the names of the perennial hibiscus could well belong in the Marvel universe: ‘Berry Awesome ‘,’ Fireball ‘,’ Midnight Marvel ‘,’ Summer Storm ‘or’ Kopper King ‘could be superheroes at any time. In any case, they are giants in the bed with particular attraction.



Gardener Pascal Klenart initially did not want to believe in the winter hardiness of the exotic. You taught him better.

Image: Jens Haentzschel





The variety of giant or XXL hibiscuses has developed over the past few years. Pascal Klenart first came into contact with the botanical boasters ten years ago. A gardener friend gave Klenart’s mother a bucket with the ‘Midnight Marvel’ variety, a feast for the eyes with dark foliage and dark red flowers.

Hibisks are winners from climate change

Somehow the young gardener didn’t really want to believe in the hardiness of these exotic plants, but somehow the tub stayed outside in autumn and winter. A mistake, but the surprise was correspondingly big when the first shoots became noticeable in June. The plant reported back to life as a super heroine and bloomed with great hurray towards the super summer.

With water and fertilizer, the blooms of the previous year could not be fully achieved, but Pascal Klenart’s interest was aroused in addition to the slightly offended horticultural honor. Parallel to love, his passion for collecting grew. He began to deal more and more with the perennial hibiscus in XXL format. “Maybe I also liked the plant because I’m almost two meters tall and the flowers are smiling at me almost at head height. That doesn’t happen that often with my hardy perennials, ”he says with a smile.



The “Kopper King” variety glows pink.

Image: Jens Haentzschel





Today he has almost 25 different varieties in his nursery, which attract with their flowers of up to 40 centimeters in diameter between late July and early October. For him, plants are winners of climate change. “Anyone who engages in this gaudy madness in the pot will take great pleasure in the hibiscus, because they are very easy to care for, provided you observe three basic rules,” explains Klenart. The location should be sunny. The hibiscus needs sufficient water during the growth phase and some fertilizer as it grows. The plant doesn’t need much more attention.