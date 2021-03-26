Almost 20 thousand cubic meters of sand. The equivalent of eight Olympic swimming pools. It is the volume that will have to be dredged to unlock the ship stranded in the Suez Canal, which for days has generated enormous chaos in commercial transport in a key area in the Middle East.

This is the information analyzed by the rescue teams that have come to Egypt from different parts of the world to help in joint efforts to unlock this ship that is delaying much of the international trade in the area and could cause losses close to 10 billion dollars in one week.

The news was not the most encouraging on Friday afternoon: a first attempt to refloat the 400-meter-long container ship failure, as announced by the maritime company Bernhard Schulte Shipmanagement (BSM), in charge of the technical management of the ship.

The operation “failed,” acknowledged BSM in its statement, which specified that “two additional tugs of 220 to 240 tons” will arrive between now and March 28 to reinforce the maneuvers.

The Ever Given freighter got stuck, literally traversed, and threatens to collapse much of world trade.

And is that Approximately 12% of international trade passes through this channel both raw materials and processed products, many of them perishable. In particular, it is one of the preferential routes for goods between Europe and Asia.

And with the clogged canal and the consequent delays in deliveries, many of the goods from the other ships that are not being able to cross it could spoil.

Every day that passes, more ships are anchored at the north and south entrances of the canal waiting to be able to cross it: this Friday there were already 237, according to Leth Agencies, which offers logistics services in various channels and straits of the world.

According to the data this company, of the total number of stopped ships, 64 are ships of different products, in addition to 22 oil tankers and 53 container ships.

Millionaires loses

Lloyd’s calculated that the canal blockage causes a merchandise hold worth about $ 9.6 billion a day, with traffic to the west valued at 5.1 billion dollars and to the east, 4.5 billion dollars a day.

On the other hand, a report prepared by analysts from the French insurer Euler Hermes, a subsidiary of the German group Allianz, estimated that the closure of the channel could cost between 6,000 and 10,000 million dollars (between 5,100 and 8,500 million euros) per week at world trade.

Likewise, it would subtract between 0.2 and 0.4 percentage points per week from the projected growth of commercial exchanges in 2021 and represents “the last straw” in the interruptions of the supply chains registered since the beginning of the year due to problems such as the shortage of containers or semiconductors.

The agency Moody’s also stressed that the blockade of the channel “could not have happened at a worse time” since supply chains are “highly vulnerable” due to the global situation.

International operation.



The rescue operation already involves several countries, not just Egypt (which geographically surrounds the canal), but elite rescue groups from Japan and the Netherlands are also working on the scene. But they assure that They will only be able to unlock the monstrous boat in several days, so the delay is unavoidable.

The experts working in the rescue consider that they will have to dredge about 20 thousand cubic meters of sand to reach the necessary 12 to 16 meters of depth and make the ship float.

The blockade of the Suez Canal has been going on for three days and the situation is becoming very critical, although the experts affirm that the ship does not present damages and that would be an incentive.

Until nine tugs They are working in the area to remove the sand around the boat, according to BSM, the company that manages the operation of the boat.

Cables are being used or directly the tugs are placed next to the ship to try to get it out of the sandbanks that have it trapped. But so far these attempts have been unsuccessful.

The Netherlands company, Boskalis, is taking care of the dredging around the ship, clearing the sand and mud clogging the bow of the Ever Given. But to carry this out, weight must be removed from the ship’s cargo, which has a capacity to transport about 224 thousand tons.

Although one of the dangers that could be run with this is that the ship becomes unbalanced. And, in the worst case, it could cause break in half, due to uneven weight distribution.

What happened?

The Ever Given, a cargo ship four blocks long and 59 meters wide with the Panamanian flag and owned by the Japanese company Shoei Kisen KK, ran aground on Tuesday in the narrow Suez Canal route that links international trade between Europe. and Asia. Approximately they pass through there more than 50 boats per day with goods.

But this channel has very small dimensions: barely 300 meters wide in the area where the Ever Given ran aground. The 163 km stretch of the Suez Canal widens roughly halfway between the Mediterranean Sea and the Red Sea.

But just the place where the ship was stranded, approximately six kilometers north of the southern access of the canal, near the city of Suez, has only these 300 meters wide.

The official information is that a sandstorm caused the gigantic ship to lose control and end up running aground on one side of the channel, but its stern also turned and made the other end of the ship stay on the other coast.

Millionaire demands

Now the Ever Given insurance company and the ship’s owners will have to face millionaire lawsuits. They will be sued not only by the Suez Canal Authorities, but also by the other ships for causing them enormous delays in the delivery of their goods.

The possible figures of the lawsuits have not yet been revealed, but it is known that the ship is insured for between 100 and 140 million dollars for damage to machinery.

Also with this jam Oil and gas shipments from the Middle East to Europe are affected, which could lead to significant delays, and therefore increases in crude oil, with the consequent increases in other prices.

One of the ships that transports liquid natural gas, Pan Americas, changed its course in the Atlantic Ocean and headed its course towards the southern tip of Africa, being the only alternative route of passage it had, as reported by satellite data from MarineTraffic. com this Friday.

Course change

Although it is a variant, it does not end up being a good solution. Some ships, due to their current location, could change course and opt for another alternative route to the clogged Suez Canal. But this would also imply huge delays and many more days of travel, with the consequent risk that the goods on board will spoil.

Also because of this blockade of the canal, long lines of trucks are taking place waiting at the entrance of the airport to be able to unload their merchandise.

Close of operations?

That is one of the possibilities that the Suez Canal could face in the coming days. Its momentary closure of operations.

The canal was only closed twice since it was inaugurated in 1869. The first was between 1956 and 1957 due to the Suez Crisis or also known as the Second Arab-Israeli War. The other was in 1967 and it remained closed until 1975, when Israel occupied the Sinai Peninsula.

But since that last time, the level of trade between Europe and Asia has grown exponentially and today this eventual closure could have a much greater impact on foreign trade than in previous decades.

