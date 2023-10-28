Home page World

From: Caroline Schäfer

It covers almost the entire wall, insects penetrate the house: In Tyrol, a huge wasp’s nest under the roof is causing a stir. The fire department rushes to help.

Dorf Tirol – Wasps are increasingly making themselves comfortable on or in houses. A colony can contain hundreds to several thousand animals. That’s why some people can panic when they see a nest – as was the case with a huge nest in the village of Tyrol in Italy.

Huge wasp nest under the roof: Pictures show gigantic dimensions

A concerned resident alerted the fire department when he discovered a gigantic nest under the roof. Given the size, the Tyrol Volunteer Fire Department rushed to help, as they announced on Facebook on Friday (October 27th). In addition, the buzzing insects had already penetrated the house.

It was clear to the fire department: the wasp nest had to be removed. Images captured the action and showed emergency services wearing yellow protective suits gaining access to the roof via a ladder. They must have been amazed there: the grayish wasp burrow was almost 1.50 meters long and around 1 meter wide. Some insects were even still buzzing around the nest.

Facebook users were also amazed at the event in South Tyrol. “Craziness! Hard to believe!” commented one user. “A work of art!” stated another. Numerous users also left amazed emojis.

Wasp net on or in the house: This is what you need to know

According to the German Nature Conservation Association (Nabu), wasps are “temporary guests”. Because: With the first frost the colony dies, only the young queens survive and then look for a new home. In this way, the unwanted nest can be removed in the fall, explained Martin Klatt, species protection officer at Nabu Baden-Württemberg.

Given the lack of nesting opportunities, wasps are increasingly building their nests in houses, attics or tool sheds. In any case, it is important not to disturb the animals. Most of the time they have no interest in people at all. Anyone who tolerates the nest on the house can support the cycle of nature.

Wasps invade a house in Tyrol: Fire brigade responds – never remove the nest yourself

But be careful: If you discover a wasp nest, you shouldn’t simply remove it. According to the Federal Nature Conservation Act, wasps are protected and may not be intentionally disturbed, captured or killed. This also applies to the breeding grounds of the black and yellow ringed insects. There are only exceptions if there is a public interest or, in individual cases, an unreasonable burden caused by the wasps, Nabu informed.

Wasp nests must therefore always be removed by experts – such as the fire brigade in the village of Tyrol. “Wasp nests in the house must not simply be locked up, as the animals can then look for another exit and get into the house,” warned the Nabu. Anyone who has discovered wasps on the balcony may be able to resort to three home remedies. You can also drive away wasps with the smell of coffee. (cheese)