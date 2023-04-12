Mexico.- It is expected that this summer it will reach the coasts of Mexico a record amount of sargassum.

According to the NASA Earth Observatory, for this summer 2023, one of the highest concentrations of sargassum in the Mexican Caribbean is expected.

13 million tons of sargassum produced on the western coasts of Africa, only 5% reaches Mexico, being 650 thousand tons of sargassum is what is expected on the coasts from Cancun, Tulum, Puerto Morelos, Playa del Carmen and more beaches in the Caribbean of Mexico and the coast of Florida, said the journalist Carlos Mota on TikTok.

The University of Florida Laboratory of Oceanography has detected 13 million tons of sargassum over the Atlantic Oceanan unprecedented figure for a month of March.

Experts are concerned because the months of June and July, where the sargassum peaks, are still to come. and moves to the Gulf of Mexico. According to the Great Atlantic Sargassum Belt report, this year’s surface area will likely be the largest ever recorded.

the mass of sargassum It stretches from West Africa and is 8,000 kilometers long.

When the sargassum reaches the beaches of Mexico, it decomposes and emits a fetid odor that can reach serious levels of toxicity for humansaffirms the National Council of Science and Technology (Conacyt).