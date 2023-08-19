Home page politics

Fighting the flames: The emergency services contain the fire with extinguishing water. © Twitter/@xNewsMonitor

A massive fire breaks out at the Black Sea port of Novorossiysk. Emergency services are quickly on site, the public prosecutor intervenes.

Novorossiysk – The flames hit meters high, the immediate area is completely shrouded in black smoke. Even from a distance, the menacing scenery catches the eye of the beholder. Footage of the gigantic fire at the Black Sea port of Novorossiysk spread like wildfire this Friday (August 18). The Russian News Agency Ria Novosti reported, citing the Main Directorate of the Krasnodar Territory Emergencies Ministry, that wooden pallets caught fire in the cargo terminal.

Gigantic fire at Black Sea port: fire on area of ​​1300 square meters

The alarm was sounded at 9:03 a.m. When the emergency services arrived on site eight minutes later, the fire was raging over an area of ​​1,300 square meters. 42 rescue workers and 14 pieces of equipment were involved in the extinguishing work. There was no danger that the fire could spread.

It also said the fire was contained by 10:33 a.m. There were also no explosions in the affected area. “At 10:44 the open fire was extinguished,” the regional head of the Ministry of Emergency Situations is quoted as saying. Nobody was injured.

The exact background of the fire was not initially known. The responsible public prosecutor’s office therefore began to check compliance with fire protection regulations and train traffic at the nearby train station. The latter therefore does not belong to the state railway company, whose traffic was not affected.

Fire startles Russia: Landing ship recently hit by drone in seawater port

The city on the northeast coast of the Black Sea is considered an important transhipment point for Russian goods and is used as a naval base for the Russian Black Sea Fleet. At least ten ships are said to have been relocated at the beginning of the year – because an attack was feared at the time? Novorossiysk is just under 200 kilometers away from the Crimean Peninsula, which was annexed by Russia in the Ukraine conflict. Because of its location and history, it is of overriding value for both countries.

It was only in early August that Novorossiysk came into focus as part of the Ukraine war after a Ukrainian sea drone attacked a Russian landing ship in the sea port. A secret service spokesman then emphasized: “This will continue.” However, as far as is known so far, only sea targets were attacked.

Despite everything, the incident is likely to cause unrest in the Black Sea city. (mg)