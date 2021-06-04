ofPatrick Huljina shut down

A huge crater suddenly opened up in Mexico last weekend. The cause is currently being investigated. A house is at risk.

Santa María Zacatepec – “At first we thought they were rockets,” Magdalena Xalamihua described a situation from last Saturday (May 29) El País. “But we looked out into the street and saw the earth move and water come out in waves. Then we ran outside, ”she continued. In a field in the immediate vicinity of the house of Xalamihua in the central Mexican state of Puebla, a massive crater has opened up for a previously unexplained cause.

Mexico: massive crater is opening – residential building endangered

It is the only house that stands directly on the edge of the crater in the village of Santa María Zacatepec. Xalamihua said she first found a hole five meters in diameter after hearing the loud noise while walking around the field. But the crater has grown significantly since then. He is now 97 meters by 78 meters, said the general coordinator of the local civil defense, José Antonio Ramírez, on Thursday (June 3) the radio broadcast Aristegui Noticias. That is roughly the size of a soccer field. Experts estimate that the hole in the ground is also around 20 meters deep.

The water-filled crater continues to enlarge, explained Ramírez. Xalamihua’s house is in danger. The area around the hole in the ground and the house on the abyss has already been cordoned off extensively by the authorities. Dozens of onlookers were loud El País already come to Santa María Zacatepec to marvel at the natural spectacle.

A massive crater has opened in Mexico. The hole in the ground keeps getting bigger. © Karlos Pin-Punk / dpa

Mexico: Huge hole in the ground in the state of Puebla – cause so far unclear

The governor of Puebla, Miguel Barbosa, has not yet been there, according to the report. He described the situation as “an extremely risky matter”. Barbosa said he was aware of the situation and wanted to prevent human tragedy.

The exact cause of the natural phenomenon is still being investigated. According to the National Civil Protection, underground water flows in the easily eroded soil could have caused the crater. Santa María Zacatepec is located around 120 kilometers southeast of Mexico City, where a devastating metro disaster occurred in May. The Popocatépetl volcano, which is considered to be one of the most active volcanoes in Mexico, is also located near the place. As a result, there are deposits of ash and fine volcanic fragments in the ground. An earthquake also struck the area in 2017, which may have had an impact on the ground. (ph / dpa)

