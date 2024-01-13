Home page World

From: Moritz Bletzinger

Parts of St. Petersburg completely darkened: A huge cloud of smoke settles over the Russian city after a major fire in a warehouse. © Screenshot/Twitter

The warehouse of a large online shop in St. Petersburg is on fire. The fire is spreading rapidly and images show an unrealistically large cloud of smoke.

St. Petersburg – Huge fire in St. Petersburg, the second largest city Russia. The fire brigade can hardly fight the high flames and a monstrous cloud of smoke settles over the city.

Fire in St. Petersburg: warehouse of online retailer Wildberries caught fire

A warehouse belonging to the online retailer Wildberries went up in flames on Saturday (January 13th). The Russian company is comparable to Amazon and stores a wide variety of products in the hall. The cause of the fire is still unclear.

The fire is spreading rapidly and by the afternoon 70,000 square meters had already been affected, the Russian civil protection agency said. Russian media are already talking about damage of 10 to 11 billion rubles (around 114 million euros).

Pictures of a cloud of smoke go viral: “The entire south of St. Petersburg is covered in unimaginable smoke”

Pictures of the gigantic cloud of smoke are going viral online. Parts of the city are said to be completely dark. Anton Gerashenko, an adviser to the Ukrainian Interior Ministry, posted photos and videos on X (Twitter). He writes: “The entire south of St. Petersburg is covered in unimaginable smoke from the Wilberries warehouse fire.”

Is arson behind the major fire? An unnamed source told the RBC news portal that investigators were considering a criminal. There is no evidence of this yet.

Apparently no injuries in the warehouse in St. Petersburg

At least: Apparently no one was injured in the warehouse. Wildberries said via Telegram that everyone who was in the building had been brought to safety.

A similar incident occurred in Berlin in August last year. A major fire broke out in a warehouse and a huge cloud of smoke billowed over the city. However, only 5,000 square meters were affected. (moe)