Gigante, the text of the song by Piero Pelù guest at Sanremo 2023

What is the text of Gigante, the song by Piero Pelù at the Sanremo Festival 2023? The artist will be on stage at the Suzuki stage in piazza Colombo. Amadeus will connect during the evening and the former leader of Litfiba will perform live Gigante, a song brought to the competition in Sanremo 2020. Here is the song with all the words and the full text:

Push hard push hard

Jump out of that dark

You will grow by opening doors

Every day, be ready

You are so much more

Of what you believe, of what you see

You are my Jesus

The light on nothing, a small Buddha

Nothing forbidden, you are welcome to the world (world)

The mind is like a carousel

You are the king of everything and nothing

Giant

Nothing forbidden are you ready to ride the world (world)

Build your own flying castle

With the imagination of a child

Giant

Ride dragons and monsters

I already think of you, give us inside

It’s a profession I know

Every day, be ready

You are so much more

Of what you believe, of what you see

You are my Jesus

The light on nothing, my little Buddha

Nothing forbidden, you are welcome to the world (world)

The mind is like a carousel

You are the king of everything and nothing

Giant

Nothing forbidden, are you ready to ride the world (world)

Build your own flying castle

With the imagination of a child

Giant

You are so much more

Of what you see, of what you believe

You are my ace

You are my Jesus

The light on nothing, my little Buddha

Yours is not a cry

It’s your first song (hey)

Oh hey oh heh

Nothing forbidden, you are welcome to the world (world)

The mind is like a carousel

You are the king of everything and nothing

Giant

Break infinity, steal a minute from it in the world (world)

To make a flying castle

With the imagination of a child

Giant

Giant

Streaming and TV

We have seen the text of Gigante, the song by Piero Pelù guest at Sanremo 2023, but where to see the new edition of the event on live TV and live streaming? The five evenings of the singing kermesse will be broadcast from 7 to 11 February 2023 in prime time TV (around 8.30 pm) on Rai 1. It will also be possible to follow the event in live streaming via the free RaiPlay.it platform which allows to follow Rai programs from pc, tablet and smartphone. Always on RaiPlay you can recover both the episode and the clips thanks to the on demand function. The Sanremo 2023 Festival will obviously also be broadcast live via radio on Rai Radio 2.