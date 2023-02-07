Gigante, the text of the song by Piero Pelù guest at Sanremo 2023
What is the text of Gigante, the song by Piero Pelù at the Sanremo Festival 2023? The artist will be on stage at the Suzuki stage in piazza Colombo. Amadeus will connect during the evening and the former leader of Litfiba will perform live Gigante, a song brought to the competition in Sanremo 2020. Here is the song with all the words and the full text:
Push hard push hard
Jump out of that dark
You will grow by opening doors
Every day, be ready
You are so much more
Of what you believe, of what you see
You are my Jesus
The light on nothing, a small Buddha
Nothing forbidden, you are welcome to the world (world)
The mind is like a carousel
You are the king of everything and nothing
Giant
Nothing forbidden are you ready to ride the world (world)
Build your own flying castle
With the imagination of a child
Giant
Ride dragons and monsters
I already think of you, give us inside
It’s a profession I know
Every day, be ready
You are so much more
Of what you believe, of what you see
You are my Jesus
The light on nothing, my little Buddha
Nothing forbidden, you are welcome to the world (world)
The mind is like a carousel
You are the king of everything and nothing
Giant
Nothing forbidden, are you ready to ride the world (world)
Build your own flying castle
With the imagination of a child
Giant
You are so much more
Of what you see, of what you believe
You are my ace
You are my Jesus
The light on nothing, my little Buddha
Yours is not a cry
It’s your first song (hey)
Oh hey oh heh
Nothing forbidden, you are welcome to the world (world)
The mind is like a carousel
You are the king of everything and nothing
Giant
Break infinity, steal a minute from it in the world (world)
To make a flying castle
With the imagination of a child
Giant
Giant
Streaming and TV
We have seen the text of Gigante, the song by Piero Pelù guest at Sanremo 2023, but where to see the new edition of the event on live TV and live streaming? The five evenings of the singing kermesse will be broadcast from 7 to 11 February 2023 in prime time TV (around 8.30 pm) on Rai 1. It will also be possible to follow the event in live streaming via the free RaiPlay.it platform which allows to follow Rai programs from pc, tablet and smartphone. Always on RaiPlay you can recover both the episode and the clips thanks to the on demand function. The Sanremo 2023 Festival will obviously also be broadcast live via radio on Rai Radio 2.
