Skoda is preparing to open the doors of the fourth Gigafactory dedicated to the Volkswagen Group’s production of batteries in Europe, with the latter still having to decide where to locate it. In this sense, a final decision will be taken at the latest by 2023: to announce it was the head of production and logistics of the Bohemian brand, Michael Oeljeklaus, who recalled that the new factory should be built in Eastern Europe and will be the fourth plant of the six announced by VW by the end of the decade.

“The decision will be made in Wolfsburg in Germany – the words of Oeljeklaus reported by Autonews – We hope and are confident that this decision will be made in the late autumn, perhaps next year at the latest. We hope that the Volkswagen Group decides in favor of the Czech Republic“. In fact, the Bohemian country is among the main candidates to host the new Gigafactory of the group, but to do so it will have to beat the competition of Hungary, Poland and Slovakia. As mentioned, the German group has not yet decided which nation will win: a few months ago he planned to make a final decision on the matter in the first half of 2022, but to date there are no news that can confirm this forecast, so it is possible that the last word will be pronounced next year.

While waiting to understand where the new factory will be located, which will open by 2027, Skoda has decided to add one new battery pack production line in its factory in Mlada Boleslav, in the mother country: thanks to this operation, annual production will start from 250,000 units and will rise to 380,000 by 2023. The batteries that are produced by Skoda in Mlada Boleslav are different: the smallest battery pack with eight 24-cell modules has a capacity of 55 kWh, the medium version with nine modules stores 62 kWh, while the largest battery with 12 modules boasts a capacity of 82 kWh.