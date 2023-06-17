A second Tesla Gigafactory after that of Berlin will be made in Europe, with France And Italy vying to host the factory of Elon Musk. The Tesla CEO spoke about this and more with the Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on the occasion ofmeeting at Palazzo Chigi of June 15, 2023. Musk is engaged in a series of surveys to open a second gigafactory in Europe.

Tesla Gigafactory in Italy

The second Tesla Gigafactory could arise in Italywhich challenges France to host the Tesla electric car factory.

Giorgia Meloni with Elon Musk

For the American maker it is important to open a second production site in Europe after that of Berlin to boost sales of electric cars, which sees the Model Y on top of rankings in Italyin Europe and from world level.

Elon Musk meets Giorgia Meloni

Italy’s candidacy is strong and was reaffirmed by the Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni in meeting with Elon Musk. At the end of the Palazzo Chigi summit, the Premier explained that it was a very fruitful meeting and cordial where some crucial issues were addressed: innovation, opportunities and risks of artificial intelligence, European market rules and birth rate.

Elon Musk with Antonio Tajani

Elon Musk also spoke with the Foreign Minister Antonio Tajaniwho confirmed that there was talk during the meeting of industrial policy, electric cars and aerospace. On Musk, who also met the French authorities on 16 June 2023, the pressure from Paris is also strong, with the Minister for Telecommunications, Jean-Noel Barrot which stated: “We will try to convince him that France is the best possible place in Europe to establish the next Tesla factory”.

Gigafactory in Italy

The duel between France and Italy to host the Tesla Gigafactory is not trivial, it is about allocating one of the most important and productive plants for electric car batteries, in a booming sector. Many would be created jobs which are vital for our country.

Tesla, for its part, has every interest in opening a second gigafactory in Europe after the one in Berlin, which will allow it to increase its production capacity and gain economies of scale to make electric vehicles more convenient and affordable for everyone.

Musk arrived in Rome aboard a Model Y

Currently the operational Tesla gigafactories are those in Nevada and Texas (USA), Shanghai (China) And Berlin (China).

Tesla Gigafactory

The gigafactory concept was introduced by Tesla, the electric vehicle maker, to indicate its huge factories producing car batteries and energy storage systems. Tesla’s gigafactories are massive manufacturing facilities that combine battery cell fabrication, battery pack assembly, and manufacturing of related components, such as solar modules, to leverage economies of scale and reduce manufacturing costs.

Giga factories are designed to increase large-scale production capacity, reduce unit costs, and meet growing demand for specific products. These factories are often highly automated and use advanced technology to maximize efficiency and reduce waste.

In summary, a gigafactory is a large-scale manufacturing factory that aims to meet growing demand, reduce production costs, and leverage economies of scale through the use of advanced technology and automated processes.

