After the statements of Minister Adolfo Urso from the stage of the Rimini Meeting against Stellantis, a new roundtable discussion on the Termoli Gigafactory project has been called. The Ministry of Business and Made in Italy has called the interested and involved parties on September 17th at Palazzo Piacentini where they will discuss the state of the art of the site’s reconversion program.

Meeting on Gigafactory Termoli at Mimit

Currently, the Termoli factory, which previously dealt with engines, is owned by ACC, a joint venture involving Stellantis, Mercedes-Benz and TotalEnerrgies. The project that should lead the Molise site to become an assembly hub for batteries will be on the table for discussion and follows the meeting of June 11. Representatives of the unions, the Molise Region and the three companies that are the leaders of the consortium that currently owns the Termoli factory will be present at Mimit.