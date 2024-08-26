The long-distance clash between the Government and Stellantis continues. Giorgia Meloni’s Executive has once again stung the group led by Carlos Tavares, this time on the Gigafactory in Termoli, a project that involves the redevelopment of the company’s factory to transform it into a site for batteries. The delays and uncertainties have pushed Palazzo Chigi to a sort of ultimatum, with the request for rapid signals and the threat of moving the allocated PNRR funds elsewhere.

Urso’s attack on Stellantis

Putting new pressure on Stellantis was the Minister of Enterprise and Made in Italy Adolfo Urso who, from the stage of the Rimini Meeting, an annual event of Communion and Liberation, with the head of the ministry who pointed the finger at Stellantis and its immobility: “The government has done its part, the company has not. If it does not respond positively and quickly on the Gigafactory in Termoli, we will divert the resources of the PNRR elsewhere. Stellantis had asked us for two things: to overcome the restrictions of the Euro 7 regulation and to start an incentive plan. We have done both while they have not”. Urso himself then attacked Stellantis again on car production, still opening up to the arrival of a new brand, with Chinese brands always waiting and negotiating with the Executive: “A single car manufacturer cannot provide a country like Italy with so many models to satisfy all consumer needs. A single manufacturer cannot do more than what we hope it will do: reach one million vehicles (produced, ed.). To support the automotive supply chain, at least one other manufacturer is needed. Because we need to reach at least one and a half million vehicles”.

The Group’s reply

Stellantis’ reaction was immediate and more diplomatic, calling for collaboration between the parties: “Stellantis remains focused on the execution of the plan for Italy for the coming years, already communicated to the union partners, which includes important projects such as the one for Mirafiori 2030. Our objective – we read in the note released by the group – is to work together with all stakeholders to address the major impacts of electrification and increasing competition in the context of a European market that is well below pre-pandemic levels and that will not allow production to return to growth immediately”.