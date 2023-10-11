The Stellantis group has announced that Kokomo, Indiana will host the company’s second Gigafactory in the United States. The battery factory will be built together with Samsung SDI under the StarPlus Energy joint venture. The first accumulators will be assembled starting in early 2027, with an annual capacity of 34 gigawatt hours (GWh). The joint venture will invest more than $3.2 billion (2.8 billion euros) and create 1,400 new jobs in Kokomo and surrounding areas.

Stellantis’ investment

The total investment for both plants will be over 6.3 billion dollars (5.5 billion euros) and in total 2,800 new jobs will be created. It will be the second StarPlus Energy gigafactory located in Kokomo. Construction works are already underway for the first StarPlus Energy gigafactory, which is expected to open by the first quarter of 2025 and which will have an annual production capacity of 33 GWh.

Kokomo’s Choice

“Our battery manufacturing ecosystem is the foundation of our electrification strategy, and our great partners Samsung SDI, the State of Indiana and the City of Kokomo have made a compelling case to locate our sixth gigafactory in Kokomo ”said Mark Stewart, COO of Stellantis North America. “BEVs for our brands in North America play an important role in our drive to deliver clean, safe and accessible mobility for all and achieve our ambitious goal of net-zero carbon emissions by 2038.”

Stellantis’ plans

As part of its Dare Forward 2030 strategic plan, Stellantis has announced its goal of achieving 100% of its sales mix with battery electric vehicles (BEVs) in Europe and 50% with BEVs in passenger cars and light commercial vehicles by 2030. United States. To achieve these sales targets, the Company is securing approximately 400 GWh of battery capacity. Stellantis is working to become a carbon-neutral company by 2038, with a single-digit percentage offset for remaining emissions.