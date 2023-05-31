Stellantiswith Total Energies And Mercedes-Benzinaugurated in France the Automotive Cells Company (ACC) gigafactory for the production of batteries located at Billy-Berclau Douvrin, the first of three planned in Europe. With an initial production capacity of 13 gigawatt hours (GWh)set to increase to 40 GWh by 2030, the plant will produce high-performance lithium-ion batteries. The first of three European production centers will be operational by the end of 2023.

Gigafactory Stellantis in France

The gigafactory in France will contribute to Stellantis’ goal of reaching a production capacity of 250 GWh in Europe by 2030. Worldwide the target is approx 400 GWh by 2030, thanks to five gigafactories located in Europe and North America and other supply contracts. By that date, the Group will offer the market beyond 75 models and aims to sell 5 million electric cars in the world.

Gigafactories in Europe will have a production capacity of 250 GWh by 2030

Currently, the electrified vehicles of Stellantis Peugeot e-208 and the Electric Fiat 500 they are among the five best-selling models in France and among the top 10 in Europe.

“At the inception of this partnership in 2020, we agreed on an ambitious program for the development of batteries for electric vehicles to advance our plan for the electrification of mobility – he has declared Carlos TavaresCEO of Stellantis.

Carlos Tavares, CEO of Stellantis, at the inauguration of ACC’s battery gigafactory in France

With the steps taken for the implementation of the Dare Forward 2030 strategic plan and the measures taken to be able to achieve the ambitious goal of zero net emissions by 2038, Stellantis actively contributes to the European transition towards electrification with solutions for electric vehicles at the forefront and supports France in its role as a key player for a sustainable future. I congratulate all the people of ACC, because together we are building a solid group in order to increase the competitiveness of Europe.”

Production of electric car batteries Gigafactory Stellantis

The new ones will also be produced in the gigafactory Factorial solid batteries and batteries al Lyten lithium sulfur.

In addition to the production of batteries, Stellantis, ACC, the Union des industries et métiers de la métallurgie, the state and the region have created the Battery Training Center in Douvrin as part of the retraining and professional development programme.

The French gigafactory will employ at least 600 employees by 2025

Thanks to a 400-hour course, Stellantis employees will acquire new skills in battery production. By 2025 at least 600 employees they will operate in the plant for the production of batteries.

