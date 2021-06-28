The Renault Group announced the creation of a gigafactory in France for the manufacture of batteries for electric cars to Douai, with a capacity of 9 GWh in 2024, with the aim of achieving 24 GWh by 2030. The realization of the gigafactory is part of the Battery Plan of the Group, a milestone in the “Renaulution”,, in partnership with Envision AESC, a company specializing in battery technologies and smart, digitized and low-carbon battery factories, a long-time partner of Nissan, and the start-up Verkor, based in Grenoble, specializing in the development of battery cells for electric vehicles.

In the Battery Plan, Renault has already signed an agreement with LG Chem, for the supply of battery modules, today for the Renault electric range and tomorrow, for the future Mégane E-TECH Electric. Renault will also develop by 2030 solid state batteries by 2030, with the project ASSB (All Solid-State Battery technology).

Gigafactory Renault, where it will be built

The Renault Group in partnership with Envision AESC will build a gigafactory a Douai, in the North of France. the electric car battery factory will have a capacity of 9 GWh in 2024, with the aim of achieving 24 GWh by 2030.

Renault in collaboration with Envision AESC will build a 24 GWh gigafactory in France by 2030

Envision AESC, the battery branch of the global company specializing in green technologies Envision Group, will invest up to 2 billion euros to produce state-of-the-art batteries, a low carbon emissions, competitive in terms of cost and intended for electric models, including the future R5. Through this partnership, Envision AESC plans to create 2,500 jobs by 2030.

Gigafactory for high performance batteries

In addition to the partnership with Envision AESC, Groupe Renault signs a memorandum of understanding to enter the capital of Verkor with a stake of more than 20%. The Renault Group and Verkor intend to collaborate to develop one high performance battery suitable for the C and higher segments of the Renault range, but also for the models Alpine.

With Verkon, the Group will produce high-performance batteries for the Renault and Alpine C and higher segments

This partnership would initially take the form of financing a R&D center (Verkor Innovation Center) and a pilot line for prototyping and the production of cells and battery modules in France starting from 2022. At a later time, Verkor will carry out its project which consists in the creation of the first gigafactory of high performance batteries in France, with a capacity for the Renault Group which, starting from 2026, will be equal to 10 GWh, but which can reach i 20 GWh by 2030.

“Our battery strategy is based on the Renault Group’s ten years of experience and investments in the e-mobility value chain. – declares Luca de Meo, CEO of the Renault Group.

These new partnerships with Envision AESC and Verkor will significantly consolidate our position to ensure the production, by 2030, of one million “made in Europe” electric vehicles.

Luca de Meo, CEO of the Renault Group

This is an important phase to increase our competitiveness, to root the Group in the French industrial dynamics and to reach our zero emissions target. The Group thus reaffirms its will to produce popular, affordable and profitable electric vehicles in France ”.

