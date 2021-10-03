The director of the production plant Tesla of Grünheide, that is to say who will manage the Gigafactory in Berlin to describe it more simply, will have to have a thousand eyes in order not to fall into error once everything is at full capacity. According to some German media reports, the rules that Tesla will have to follow will be particularly stringent and without too many lifeboats if there were any gaps in environmental and social terms.

The German edition of Business Insider explains that the Berlin Gigafactory will receive the highly anticipated final approval from the state of Brandenburg, environmental office, shortly. Hopefully in November. But the workers and automated systems on the assembly line will absolutely have to sipping the use of water, eventually building rain catchers and exploiting technology to allow for reuse and savings. It will also be required to provide a first-rate safety system against accidents at work, after rumors last spring had spoken of insufficient measures on the basis of the planning presented at the time.

The use of local water immediately alarmed the inhabitants of the area, worrying about a possible shortage of the same once the factory went into operation.. Up to now, the construction of the plant has not been a health walk. Quite the contrary: a war immediately appeared between the environmentalists and the American company, with the former able to present hundreds and hundreds of objections; and with the latter who had to produce large quantities of documentation to reassure everyone. Hibernating snakes have even been brought into play to prevent Tesla from building the factory, while the employment discourse has almost never been touched except by residents who consider the arrival of Elon Musk’s company as a positive opportunity.