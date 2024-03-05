The stupidest eco-terrorists in the world. This is how Elon Musk defined the alleged saboteurs of the Tesla Gigafactory in Berlin. The number one American brand specializing in electric cars did not wait to comment on the episode that this morning blocked production at the brand's factory in Brandenburg, Germany. The South African billionaire entrusted his thoughts to X, attacking those who would have tampered with the site's electricity grid causing a blackout which paralyzed the entire structure.

Musk on the attack

“These either are the stupidest eco-terrorists on Earth or they are puppets of those who have not

good environmental objectives – Tesla number one, Elon Musk, writes on X – Stop producing electric vehicles, rather than fossil fuel vehicles, It's extremely stupid“.

Sabotage claimed

To claim responsibility for the attack a group of the German ultra-left. In the morning, a fire had occurred involving a pylon in the Gossen-Neu Zitta area, which had compromised the electricity supply in the entire area. Later also the bomb squad they intervened on the spot after signs were found reading “bombs buried here”. Thus the long-distance clash between environmentalists and Tesla continues.

The damage count

Meanwhile, the American brand does the damage calculation after the episode, with the US brand quantifying the repercussions due to the production stop at several hundred million euros. “This represents nine-figure economic damage to us at the moment we don't have a clear idea when we will be able to resume production”André Thierig, director of the plant near Berlin, told the press.