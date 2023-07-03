GIGABYTE Technologya leading manufacturer of premium gaming hardware, today launches the series liquid-cooled graphics cards GeForce RTX 4070 Ti powered by NVIDIA ADA architecture Lovelace; the two graphics cards are AORUS WATERFORCE: AORUS GeForce RTX 4070 Ti XTREME WATERFORCE 12G and AORUS GeForce RTX 4070 Ti XTREME WATERFORCE WB 12G. Both graphics cards feature top-of-the-line GPU cores with overclocking capabilities and are technology certified GIGABYTE GPU Gauntlet. AORUS provides the complete cooling solution for all key components of the graphics card. Besides cooling the GPU, AORUS also takes care of VRAM and MOSFETensuring stable overclocking performance and longer life.

AORUS WATERFORCE graphics cards are equipped with RGB Fusion, protective metal backplate, coating PCBs aerospace-grade for dust and moisture protection, Ultra-Durable components, and extended warranty for registered members. These features make graphics cards AORUS WATERFORCE is the best choice for enthusiasts who want both quiet operation and high performance.

AORUS GeForce RTX 4070 Ti XTREME WATERFORCE 12G

The AORUS WATERFORCE liquid-cooled all-in-one graphics card offers a convenient installation solution for high-end gamers, as the water cooling radiator and pump are pre-assembled. This graphics card offers outstanding cooling performance, with a 240mm radiator and two 120mm fans, effectively reducing the operating temperature and extending the life of the card.

To meet the needs of gamers, AORUS WATERFORCE graphics card incorporates RGB Fusion lighting design. Not only therea front, side and back of the card shows lighting effects, but also the two 120mm fans on the water cooling radiator are equipped with RGB lighting. Through software control, users can synchronize and customize the lighting effects in different areas according to their personal style.

In addition, AORUS WATERFORCE graphics card uses EFF extension as a material for water pipes, providing exceptional durability and leak resistance to prevent any water leakage and maintain long-term cooling efficiency. The tubes are further enclosed in a braided sleeve, improving both the cooling performance and the visual design of the graphics card.

AORUS GeForce RTX 4070 Ti XTREME WATERFORCE WB 12G

The AORUS WATERFORCE system with open-loop water cooling is the ideal choice for PC enthusiasts who value personal style. AORUS optimizes the distance between the microfins to keep the water flow speed stable and effectively dissipate the heat generated by the graphics card, ensuring smooth and unobstructed water flows. Copper microfins shorten the heat conduction path of the graphics card, allowing for rapid heat transfer to the water channels and improving overall cooling efficiency.

Furthermore, the system is equipped with the patented technology Leak detection. In the event of a loss, the graphics card immediately alerts users via flashing lights, allowing them to promptly shut down the system and avoid further damage caused by the loss.

Replacing an air-cooled graphics card yourself with a water-cooled kit not only voids the warranty, but also presents problems in finding suitable liquid cooling components. GIGABYTE offers quality assurance with certified overclocked GPUs and professionally assembled graphics cards, saving gamers from worrying about installation or quality issues. Additionally, both the front and back of the graphics card display various stunning RGB lighting effects, making it the centerpiece of any PC build.

The exceptional performance of AORUS graphics cards is attributed to their power design and Ultra-Durable certified components. These components allow the graphics card to deliver high performance while maintaining lower operating temperatures, ensuring stability and reliability. Both AORUS WATERFORCE graphics cards feature aerospace-grade PCB coating for dust and moisture resistance, providing protection against water drops and minimizing the risk of damage. To provide a better user experience, AORUS WATERFORCE graphics cards offer customers a 4-year warranty (requires online registration within 30 days of the date of purchase).