GIGABYTES announced the new graphics cards AMD Radeon RX 7800XT And RX 7700XTbased on the architecture AMD RDNA 3 high performance and energy efficient: graphics cards GIGABYTE Radeon RX 7800 XT GAMING OC 16G And Radeon RX 7700 XT GAMING OC 12Gwhich will be available for purchase from September 6, 2023.

The graphics card GAMING OC, a classic and popular graphics card from GIGABYTE, focuses on outstanding performance and stability, and features a black design with gaming elements to match various PC styles. Also, to provide gamers with ultra-fast and smooth 1440p gaming performance, each graphics card is perfectly calibrated for powerful performance and excellent heat dissipation

GIGABYTE Radeon RX 7800 XT GAMING OC 16G and Radeon RX 7700 XT GAMING OC 12G Graphics Cards both feature Cooling System Windforce. The system includes three unique reciprocating blade fans, a copper plate that directly contacts the GPU, composite copper heat pipes, 3D active fans and Screen Cooling cooling design to maximize dissipation of heat so that graphics cards offer energy efficiency and high performance.

Reciprocating technology rotates the center fan in the opposite direction to the other two fans, effectively dissipating heat from both the top and bottom of the graphics card for more efficient cooling. The large copper plate makes direct contact with the GPU and VRAM; together with the composite copper heat pipes, it allows for superior heat dissipation. Additionally, the handy BIOS switch allows users to choose between OC and SILENT modes, offering the optimal settings tuned by GIGABYTE.

The GAMING OC product line is also equipped with RGB lighting on the side of the graphics card, which can be customized via the GIGABYTE CONTROL CENTER (GCC) software. The metal backplate offers a stronger structure that prevents sagging and damage. High-quality ULTRA DURABLE certified materials, such as all-solid capacitors, metal coils, and low-resistance MOSFETs, ensure excellent performance and longer life.