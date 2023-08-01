













The point is that it doesn’t make much sense to focus on anything else when it comes to gaming. Reducing it to its functions of how a game is going to run takes the punchline out of it, especially since in the blink of an eye classes will start and guess what! You’re going to have to do all kinds of chores. What use can it be for you? Gigabyte GeForce RTX 4070Ti?

yes it will run you Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart at 1440p with very decent graphics if you bring a decent processor and about 32 GB of RAM, but more on that later. We are looking at the future and what awaits you when you return to class in mid-August – if you are in Mexico, of course -.

The first thing to understand is that if you are going after a graphics card NVIDIA Either because you just built a PC or, failing that, you are going to update it, you must understand what other kind of benefits it has for those moments in life called study.

Gigabyte GeForce RTX 4070Ti: What you need to know

But doesn’t a laptop do the same?

Not knowing how the hardware always ends up in video games are “Nintendos” and that’s it. When it doesn’t go there. We have to understand that a computer is not limited to loading Windows 10 and 11, it is also necessary to understand that there are several programs that can test any kind of PC.

It is not the same to render a video using the processor of the equipment that is going to be in charge of all the operations than a graphics card. Of course, all things considered, we can’t compare a TikTok dance video you edit on a phone to a performance video that requires a lot of editing and can be longer than 10 minutes.

Source: NVIDIA/Gigabyte

The experience that came from trying the Gigabyte GeForce RTX 4070Ti It was certainly interesting, because it is not only abundant with simple jobs that do not require much effort, the technology that accompanies it not only works for design sections, it also helps a lot when carrying out programming processes that can be certainly heavy.

Many software developers who write programs with complex algorithms rely on NVIDIA graphics cards to be able to process mathematical tasks that sometimes take days when performed with basic function processors. It’s not just about seeing Fortnite running at 4K.

Editing video? This is how the Gigabyte GeForce RTX 4070Ti works

Video designers and editors are the first to take advantage of a dedicated team for them. Of course they can play video games without problems, but their thing is to be editing, doing work previews and reviewing every second of what they are producing.

Computing power, for example, when you’re using Premiere, is key, especially when you’re previewing documents. You know, when you want to see how your work is going and you need to see how well it’s going and you need a pre-render. The graphics card does a very decent job in this section.

Source: NVIDIA/Gigabyte

If we see ourselves with much more robust operations, depending on the work you do, artificial intelligence resources can be used to automate tasks and save time. This is all thanks to NVENC, which is a section dedicated to video comprehension.

According to Alexandre Ziebert, NVIDIA Technical Marketing Manager in Latin America, a graphics card “GeForce RTX, instead of having to take snapshots of an architecture project, you can take a virtual tour in real time with all the graphic fidelity of an offline render, such as simulating different weather conditions, with lighting at a certain time of day with the sun in desired position”.

Technology with which you could exploit the capabilities of a Gigabyte GeForce RTX 4070Ti

It is common to think that a dedicated graphics card is for an advanced user, well, how is a novice going to take advantage of a hardware with a lot of power? With video games it will always be about “seeing how a title looks better” and having the team do the work, but when you are the content creator, the software you use is the one that should take advantage of everything you are going to use. .

The multimedia editing and development package that everyone uses, or rather, is the standard and favorite of many, is Adobe. This software seamlessly takes advantage of NVIDIA hardware, no matter you are editing photos or editing graphics with After Effects. But surely you already knew that. There are already much more dedicated tools that can seamlessly take advantage of what a Gigabyte GeForce RTX 4070Ti can offer you.

Source: NVIDIA/Gigabyte

Here are some applications that take advantage of NVIDIA technology:

Autodesk Maya – Modeling

Blender – Modeling

Chief Architect – Architecture

Cinema 4D – Modeling

Davinci Resolve – Video Editing

D5 Render – Real-time rendering

Daz3D Daz Studio – 3D modeling

DenchiSoft VTube Studio – YouTube Content Creation

IMF Creator – Render node for cinema

ISDF Solutions – Multimedia data concatenator

Lightwave – Modeling

Unreal Engine by Epic Games – Graphics Engine

Pixar Renderman – Rendering

Unity – Graphic engine

These were just a few examples of programs that will take advantage of what a Gigabyte GeForce RTX 4070Ti.

Okay, but what hardware should go with a Gigabyte GeForce RTX 4070Ti?

Let’s say you started building your PC from scratch and are looking for the right components to be able to work, study and even play. Alexandre Ziebert, in the kindest way, guided us on recommended hardware that can accompany the Gigabyte GeForce RTX 4070Ti.

“The GeForce RTX 4070Ti is a high-performance GPU aimed at gamers who use 1440p resolution and want to play the most demanding titles with maximum details and high frame rates.”, declared Alexandre Ziebert.

Source: NVIDIA/Gigabyte

Ideally, you should already have an 8-core / 16-thread Core i7 11th generation processor or a Ryzen 7 5000 series or better. Yes, we are already talking about high-end hardware, but the results and performance will be more than enough for when you are developing all kinds of content.

To that we must add a good power supply of more than 750w and, if possible, a solid state hard drive also helps a lot, especially for your operating system to load as quickly and quickly as possible.

Thinking ahead, not just in videogames

If you’re only thinking about gaming when you want to build or buy a PC, you feel the pressure to upgrade hardware. This is normal, because technology does not stop, however, it is not necessary that you fall into FOMO – the fear of being left out -. You must think that the expense you make will be an investment, especially if you are about to enter a career in design, architecture or even cinema or, even, you plan to start a business and you are going to create content.

The Gigabyte GeForce RTX 4070Ti has a lot of default goodness beyond gaming. You will save time when you are working as you may not have imagined because you are used to using equipment with certain limitations. You will even have access to results that you did not imagine when you want to do something else with modeling software because you will no longer only be thinking that rendering a building will take you all night.

