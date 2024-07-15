Amazon Italy discounts for the Prime Day they offer us very interesting promotions and for example now you can buy the graphics card Gigabyte GeForce RTX 4070 Super Gaming OC taking advantage of one 24% discount compared to the recommended price. If you are interested, you can reach the offer at this address or simply by clicking on the box below.
The original price for this GPU is 859 euros, while it is currently on promotion at only 656.99 euros. This is the lowest price ever recorded on the platform. The product is Sold and shipped by Amazon.
RTX 4070 Super, a great GPU for performance/price ratio
The Gigabyte GeForce RTX 4070 Super Gaming OC features 12GB of GDDR6X RAM and a clock speed of up to 2565MHz and is suitable for top-end gaming at 2K resolution. Being a graphics card from the RTX 4000 series, it features NVIDIA’s Ada Lovelace architecture and supports the latest technologies, such as DLSS 3 and ray tracing.
The dissipation system features three 90mm blade fans with alternating rotation, copper cooling tubes and a copper plate that directly touches the GPU, which guarantee low temperatures even at full power load. It features Dual BIOS, with the possibility of favoring performance or maximum silence.
