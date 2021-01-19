Gigabyte AORUS Gen4 is a next generation solid state drive that connected to the PCIe 4.0 interface offers a spectacular performance for the internal storage of any PC.

The use of the PCI-Express interface is being imposed in SSD although the SATA offer is also wide and provides greater compatibility and better prices per Gbyte. However, the performance or size advantages with the M.2 format advise the use of the PCIe drives as long as the motherboard supports it. And if they connect to the latest standard, the better, faster.

Gigabyte AORUS Gen4, among the fastest SSDs

It is the case of Gigabyte AORUS Gen4, an SSD that seeks the maximum performance in storage with the Phison E18 controller, one of the latest and most advanced of those marketed for 2021, with support for RAID, error correction, as well as different types of memory, 3D TLC and QLC NAND , and that can be installed in units with up to 8 Tbytes of storage capacity.

The controller is key in this type of unit. The new Phison is designed from the ground up and manufactured on TSMC’s 12nm process node. The controller uses Phison’s proprietary CoXProcessor 2.0 technology, an SSD architecture that promises improved performance, power efficiency, AI-assisted storage, ultra-low latency, and a distributed architecture that uses many small cores to get the workload done on parallel.

The practical result is that the Gigabyte unit achieves sequential data transfer of 7,000 Mbytes per second. The unit mounts 3D-TLC triple layer NAND flash memory and is delivered in an M.2 2280 format. Connects to PCIe 4.0 x4 and supports NVMe 1.4 protocol, TRIM and Smart functions, as well as 256-bit encryption for added security .

Count with one passive own cooling system that keeps high temperatures at bay. And it comes in two versions, one with a specially designed double-sided aluminum heatsink with nanocarbon coating and a more extreme one with a heatsink with integrated heatpipes.

Gigabyte AORUS Gen4 can be handled with a new version of the SSD Tool Box control software, it will offer five year warranty and will hit the market without a defined price in two versions with storage capacities of 1 and 2 Tbytes.