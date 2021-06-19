GIGABYTE introduced the motherboard family AMD X570S , designed to take full advantage of the full potential of the latest AMD Ryzen 5000 Series Desktop CPUs. These motherboards have four PCIe 4.0 M.2 slots and technology Extreme Silent Cooling .

The new X570S series motherboards kick off the era PCIe 4.0 with a large set of features.

The top-of-the-range X570S AORUS MASTER model features a direct a digital power design 16 stages for smarter power management and optimized overclocking performance. With advanced Fins-Array II heat dissipation technology, Direct Touch Heatpipe II and Smart Fan 6, GIGABYTE X570S motherboards guarantee high performance and low temperatures even under high stress and high workload conditions.

In addition, the GIGABYTE Active OC Tuner technology, integrated in some models of the series, guarantees maximum flexibility in the management of card performance.

The entire X570S range integrates a High speed LAN 2.5GbE, while some motherboards in the X570S AORUS range are equipped with WIFI 6 with 2.4Gbps connection speed and even WIFI 6E 802.11ax, in addition to the USB 3.2 Type-C interface in the front position for a greater ease of use. Additionally, select motherboards from the X570S AORUS line are equipped with USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 Type-C for super-fast data transfer up to 20 Gbps. GIGABYTE also released X570S AERO G for content creators. Designed with quality materials, latest generation thermal management, high speed networking and 4 PCIe 4.0 M.2 slots like other X570S, the X570S AERO G also features VisionLINK functionality, well received by digital content creators, as it offers one effective tool that favors the transformation of ideas into creativity.

With optimized component design, GIGABYTE X570S motherboards feature an enlarged surface chipset heatsink that marks the transition to passive cooling while maintaining the same dissipation efficiency. This passive thermal design solves the fan noise problem of the X570 chipset, including preventing the fan from filling up with dust, once again demonstrating GIGABYTE’s leading role in the industry.

X570S motherboards feature several optimized thermal designs with Fins-Array II technology, Direct Touch Heatpipe II, the unique M.2 Thermal Guard III with double thickness heat sinks on both sides of the M.2 SSD slot, which can increase the cooling performance silently. Further enhanced by hybrid fans, multiple temperature detectors, double fan curves with 7-step regulation modes and intelligent fan control thanks to Smart Fan 6 technology, they ensure the operation of the processor, VRM, chipset and even the maximum speed of the7000MB / s M.2 Gen4 SSD, without throttling or reduced performance due to overheating.

In addition to the improvements on the heat management front, GIGABYTE has also significantly improved the power design of the X570S motherboards to take full advantage of the maximum performance of the AMD Ryzen 5000 series processors. GIGABYTE has provided a digital power supply system with at least 14 phases on each of the X570S AORUS series ATX cards. Satisfying the different power consumption needs of various components, GIGABYTE uses MOSFETs up to 90A Smart Power Stage or DrMOS to ensure more stable current flow, better thermal and power management while the CPU operates at its full potential, which allows you to unleashing the extreme performance and power of overclock of processors.

The high-end X570S AORUS MASTER model boasts a 16-phase direct digital power design with each Power Stage capable of handling up to 70A for lower impedance and better load balancing of power phases, just like the X570 AORUS XTREME.

With 16 stages to work with, the energy demand is processed evenly by each stage to avoid long-term single stage high load operations with further heat reduction and energy consumption. This improves overall power efficiency, durability, and motherboard lifecycle, allowing users to maximize overclocking potential on AMD Ryzen 5000 desktop processors without overclocking errors or reduced performance caused by unstable power or overheating. .

The X570S AORUS MASTER, AORUS PRO AX and AERO G models are especially equipped with GIGABYTE’s new Active OC Tuner active overclocking technology. The CPU overclocking frequency and the number of operating cores can be dynamically switched between the PBO default precision overclocking function (Precision Boost Overdrive) and manual overclocking based on the different requirements of the current configuration and the characteristics of the running applications. This technology allows the user to run each application with the correct frequency and number of cores to achieve maximum performance. Users do not need to confirm loading or whether multi-core is required before running various applications, nor do they need to enter the BIOS to switch from PBO to manual overclocking. With GIGABYTE Active OC Tuner overclocking technology, users can easily enjoy the benefits of optimized automatic overclocking settings and more enjoyable system operation.

The GIGABYTE X570S AORUS boasts the performance potential of PCIe 4.0, redefining its design to maximize the performance of peripheral components. Design features such as 6 and more layer PCB, dual copper PCB with lower inductance, and a PCIe 4.0 B-CLK IC on select models, serve to maximize PCIe bandwidth as data throughput increases on devices PCIe storage and increased CPU and memory overclocking performance. These motherboards unlock the hidden performance potential of other peripheral components by achieving incredibly high data rates from these devices. The GIGABYTE X570S line takes advantage of the PCIe 4.0 interface of the CPU and X570 chipsets: with four PCIe 4.0 M.2 slots on select models, four sets of AORUS 7000S SSDs can work synchronously to create a RAID array for storage performance impressive. The advanced M.2 Thermal Guards III technology also effectively reduces the possibility of throttling and allows users to take full advantage of the new PCIe 4.0 interface.





The entire X570S range offers a 2.5Gbps Ethernet connection speed to allow gamers to have more stable and faster wired network connectivity. All WIFI-equipped models in the range are equipped with the Intel Wi-Fi 6 802.11ax standard which delivers blazingly fast 2.4Gbps connection speeds, which almost rival the 2.5Gbps Ethernet connection speed. The X570S AORUS MASTER model further integrates the Intel Wi-Fi 6E 802.11ax with 6 GHz frequency bands, for even smoother connections. The X570S range also integrates the front USB 3.2 Type-C interface for added convenience, while some AORUS X570S series motherboards adopt USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 Type-C with up to 20Gbps bandwidth for ultra-fast transfer speeds. With the 1TB GIGABYTE VISION DRIVE external SSD, users can take full advantage of this high-speed transmission.

Fan-favorite features make their return on GIGABYTE X570S motherboards. The elegant aesthetic design, the lighting a RGB Fusion LED, ultra-durable quality, Hi-Fi audio and many other typical features have been further refined and mixed with AMD’s built-in features. The entire X570S range comes with the latest version of Q-Flash Plus technology. Users can easily update the BIOS without even installing processor, memory, graphics cards or booting the PC; this way you can flash the BIOS without worrying about not being able to boot the system due to an unsupported BIOS version.

GIGABYTE has incorporated the AERO and VISION products for creators into the AERO series to integrate the names of the various product lines and increase market focus, as well as maximizing brand management and consumer product marketing strategies. Starting with this AMD range, the X570S AERO G will be marketed at the same time as the X570S series and the VISION series will become part of the AERO.

The new X570S AERO G adopts 14-phase fully digital power supply with high quality 60 Amps per phase DrMOS Intersil PWM controller, it is equipped with the new heat sink with double dissipation area, which can provide more stable power supply and ultra cool temperatures. The X570S AERO G offers comprehensive creator-only features, with four sets of PCIe 4.0 M.2 slots with thermal cover, which help prevent overheating throttling from heavy operations. The X570S AERO G also adopts the renowned VisionLINK technology, which enables data and video transmission based on a USB Type-C cable and provides interactive displays with up to 60W of power. VisionLINK technology gives creators the advantage of a Simple data transfer and a cable-free charging functionality, saving you time and effort, more useful for creating content. In addition, the features of 2.5 GbE ethernet, Intel Wi-Fi 6 802.11ax wireless network, USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 Type-C, front Type-C interface and Active OC Tuner technology allow a great improvement in work efficiency. .

GIGABYTE X570S series motherboards use only the best components, reinforced by technology GIGABYTE Ultra Durable with additional features. This series aims to be the go-to solution for all users who want to build a high-end PC and enjoy all the exclusive technologies that GIGABYTE has to offer.