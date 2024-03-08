Gig venues | Pasila's new concert venue was marketed strangely – that's how it is

Helsinki has longed for a concert venue bigger than a club, and based on advance advertising, Pasila's new Böle arena raised expectations. However, the “brand new” venue turned out to be an old acquaintance.

in Helsinki has been saddened by the loss of concert venues for a long time.

Therefore, it can be considered strange that when new or renovated concert halls finally open after a long dry season, they come in droves.

A week ago Kulttuuritalo presented renovated premises. On Friday, the thoroughly renovated Ääniwalli opens in Vallila.

However, the most mysterious opening of the season is Pasila's Böle Arena & Club, which has become almost a joke in the industry thanks to special marketing.

Peculiarly the named project was announced in October. More detailed information about the giant hall of 4,000 listeners advertised as “brand new” could be found by searching.

Of course, it was clear that the long-awaited gig venue, located between the club and the arena in terms of its size, will not be born in the middle of Pasila in silence.

It didn't take Sherlock to tell us that it's a space known as Messukeskus' Amphi-hall, where, for example, the band First Aid Kit appeared a year ago. At the beginning of the 1980s, the space known as the UKK hall performed Ozzy Osbourne.

“ “Come to Böle as a hashtag!”

Even you the potential hall, equipped with a large rising stand and located along good connections, has been underutilized in recent years, especially for concerts.

The Messukeskus people have been responsible for the new branding and conceptualization of the Amfi hall. The name, graphic look and marketing certainly support each other, but in a weird way.

“Pasila's high culture will see the light of day in 2024”, says Böle's website. The place will reportedly “redefine live music in southern Finland”.

A marketing campaign can be seen as a failed attempt to cover up something that had no reason to cover up. Messukeskus at least succeeded in confusing – many people probably felt that they had been fooled.

Pulling the Böle arena Anne Bask admits that the goal was to consciously fade the connection to the past.

“It's a different vibe to come to Böle than to Messukeskus for a gig”, Bask explains the brand reform.

Inga Roy came to see Laura Voutilain in the Böle arena.

Atmosphere the opening event in the main hall and the bar hall had Kolkko and Vaisu, although the performers were the first fist of retro melancholia Arttu Wiskari and Laura Voutilainen.

Presenter Sami Kuronen on stage praised the event as a relaxed indoor party, and the prices reminded us of the party: a four-desi beer mug 9.50 euros, a half-liter “special beer” 12.50.

“Come to Böle as a hashtag!” Kuronen encouraged on stage.

Not everyone could make it until 10:00 p.m., when Wiskari got on board accompanied by massive pyrotechnics to sing about coffee milk.

Even though the industrial wall surfaces were covered, the parking garage-like impression could not be escaped. Some of the acoustic improvements are reportedly just coming. Nevertheless, the concert sounded surprisingly decent.

As a gig venue Böle is located between Jäähalli and Kulttuuritalo. It has been reported from within the industry that the rent for the Böle arena is considerably high for the event organizer.

Böle's calendar of events is quite empty so far.

May Wrapper and after Carolafesten in July there will be two known for its financial difficulties A concert organized by Loud'n Live Promotions: first the guitar hero Yngwie Malmsteenafter the hit artist of 2005 James Blunt.

A strange start, you could sum it up.