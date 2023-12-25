













Many titles have gifts for their players in order to reward some of their actions, as if they were good guys. However, there are some of them that are more similar to pieces of coal that were given to us by bad children. Here we remember some of them.

Super Mario 64 reminded us of Christmas when they gave us a good but unnecessary gift

Super Mario 64 It is remembered by many as a great game. Even so, he is not saved from having given us one of the most useless gifts we remember. Especially because he gives it to us at a time when it is no longer even necessary.

Source: Nintendo

What we are referring to is the 100 extra lives that Yoshi gives us when we find him on the roof of the castle. The worst thing is that for the little dinosaur to appear we must already have 120 power stars. If we already have all the stars, why do we want so many lives? That reminded us of all the Christmas gifts that were of no use to us.

Hestu's Gift in Breath of The Wild

At Christmas they tell you to be a good child so that Santa Claus doesn't forget about you and gives you a gift. In Breath of the Wild We could say that the equivalent of being good is finding all the kologs and Santa Claus is Hestu.

Source: Nintendo

Only it seems that we were very bad children because his gift is much worse than a piece of coal. Literally what this forest creature gives us is a piece of excrement only golden. Although it looks bright and flashy, the truth is that it is useless. That's why we didn't even want to look for any kolog in Tears of the Kingdom anymore.

Nintendo continues to prove that it would not be good for giving Christmas gifts

We do not deny that Nintendo makes very good games but when it comes to giving gifts it is not the best. We already talked about Zelda and now it is the turn of another of its most beloved and recognized franchises: Pokemon.

Source: Nintendo

Who were the first to fall into the fever? Pokemon In the Game Boy they surely insisted on being all coaches. Many of us remembered the motto “we have to catch them all” and we set out to complete that mission. Our gift for doing so was a simple diploma that said we had achieved it.. Thank you very much, Nintendo, I hope you don't touch me at the Christmas exchange.

Miles Morales' latest suit in Spider-Man 2

Spider-Man 2 It is a great game where, like in its predecessor, we can dress Miles and Peter in different ways. Although in general there are several very good costumes, many of them taken from the comics, there is one that makes us say 'What were they thinking?'

Source: Insomniac Games

To get this suit you don't have to do anything other than advance through the story, which for us is already a gift. But the reward is not worth it. It's a suit that feels ugly, bland and very urban but in an unfavorable way. For next Christmas we will give Miles a better suit because he doesn't deserve this.

Rare showed that he wouldn't go out of his way for you by giving you a Christmas gift.

As much as we love Rare and their games of yesteryear, there's no doubt that they would be terrible for a Christmas trade. Practically They gave us the equivalent of a situation when you went overboard with a gift and someone else just gives you a hug.

In Donkey Kong 64 Many players gave their love, effort and time to collect everything the game offers. What is the gift after getting absolutely everything? A simple 101% on the game selection screen. No but thanks.

Source: Nintendo – Rare

What other video game gifts do you remember that made you very angry and said that you would have preferred something else? Tell us in the comments if you are not busy with your Christmas party.

