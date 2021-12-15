More and more surprises

Xbox Game Pass It continues to give something to talk about, although some companies fail to see it as a sustainable model, the service has become a favorite with gamers. Receiving thousands of games for a monthly fee, including some exclusives from day one, has shown very good results.

We recently informed you of the games that would join Xbox Game Pass in December, which included some jewels such as Halo Infinite Y Among us. At the time we thought they would be the last to arrive in 2021. However, it seems that Microsoft The Christmas spirit arrived, as they announced that they will add several more.

Xbox Game Pass could be a nice Christmas present

The official site of Xbox made a publication with a list of new games coming to Game pass in the remainder of December. A glance at this makes us believe that it was designed to be enjoyed by the little ones in the house this Christmas. Of course there is also a surprise for the older ‘children’.

Perhaps the most striking title of these additions to Xbox Game Pass is Mortal Kombat 11. The acclaimed fighting title of NetherRealm Studios It will hit the service on December 16, although it is apparently the initial version. That is, it does not come with all the characters DLC and expansion Aftermath.

The rest of the titles seem more focused on a child audience, as we find some video games based on popular animated shows. Paw Patrol Mighty Pups, Transformers Battlegrounds Y Ben 10 Power Trip are some of these. Maybe you can give away a month of Game pass your little one if you don’t get a Christmas present on time.

Another title that might seem flashy is FirewatchAfter all, it received many occasions due to its story and its visual style after its release. If Xbox Game Pass is ending like this in 2021, we can’t wait to see what more surprises the new year will bring us. Will they already dare to hire him?

