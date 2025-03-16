That man who enjoys gastronomy, wine and special places needs a tailored gift for him Father’s Day. Here, Six ideas For this Sibarita, from a unique brunch, a wine and humor show or a calçotada in Madrid, to three original experiences to escape to eat or drink to Segovia, Barcelona or Rioja.

In Madrid

Full Sunday plan The incredible brunch in an exquisite hotel

The Sunday Brunch at the Rosewood Villa Magna Hotel in Madrid





What the hotel has prepared Rosewood Villa Magna (P. de la Castellana, 22, Madrid) is a winning bet as a gift for a father who likes to enjoy experiences around gastronomy. It is an authentic Plan for a Sunday Shared and unique. This is your new Brunchthat in addition to a very varied, abundant and quality gastronomic offer, add live music (the band interprets songs of jazz, soul and soft pop) to complete the experience.

It takes place in your restaurant THE BRACHES OF CASTELLANAlocated in the front of the hotel, to the right of the reception, and can be taken both in its inner hall and on its terrace.

There they are mounted Three food stations: Asian, Italian and healthy, but there are also tables of Iberian cheeses and sausagesof Fresh seafood -From oysters to prawns, mussels or marble ox- and an excellent and abundant confectionery (Chocolates, chocolates, cakes of all kinds, macarons and cakes). Compritals can also ask for dishes from the letter, like their successful Benedictine eggs Iberian or smoked salmon, and enjoy a cart of ice cream artisanal.









It is accompanied by a welcome champagne glass, along with natural juices and hot drinks. The elegant hotel in the Salamanca neighborhood orchestra its letter, in charge of chef Francisco Sanabria and with grilled kitchen as axis, with seasonal and excellence products.

Brunch Roseweood Villa Magna. P. Castellana, 22, Madrid. Sundays, from 13 to 16 hours. Price: 120 euros per person (alcoholic beverages not included; 50% discount for children under 12 years).

A show with toasts included A monologue and a tasting, all in one

Actress Sheila González makes monologues around wine





It’s a Theatrical monologue And it is also a Wine tasting. Actress Sheila González has traveled Spain and South America with her original show, in which there is performance and a lot of comedy between Cup and Cup.

His next appointment is March 30 in Madrid, when he orchestra his ‘Wine Up Comedy’ In the Galileo Galilei Theater. The laughs are combined with the music of the Spanish guitar and three wines – white, pink, and red -accompanied by a cheese pecking.

Galileo Galilei, C/Galileo, 100, Madrid. Sunday, March 30, at 12 noon. Price: From 19.80 euros.

Calcots and embers A calçotada in a fireworks menu

Firewood by Dani García, presents a menu with Calçots in March





FirewoodChef Dani García’s restaurant in Madrid, organizes its First calçotada And it promises to be an experience to try this traditional Catalan recipe and, incidentally, its wonderful meat and grilled fish.

Marbellí chef has prepared for the month of March – from 17 to 31 – a proposal from the calçots with An exclusive menu To do this. It will serve these tender onions “roasted to the fire, with that unmistakable smoked touch and accompanied by a sauce that awakens all the senses.”

Firewood. HYATT REGENCY HESPERIA HOTEL, P.º de la Castellana, 57, Madrid. Until the end of March, meals and dinners. Menu price: CPV.

Getaways

Four hands in Segovia Visiting chefs in a historic grill

Rodrigo de la Calle





Chef Rodrigo de la Calle, from El Greenadero (a Michelin star and Michelin Green Star) inaugurates the cycle of four -hand lunch that The Segovian restaurant Duke house He has organized to celebrate his 130 years of history.

In total there are four special lunches scheduled by Casa Duque, founded in 1895. The other three are June 10, in charge of Juanjo López and Nacho Trujillo (The tasquita in front); September 22, with Óscar Velasco and Montse Abellà (Velascoabellà, a Michelin star) and on November 13, with the participation of Martín Coronado and Ana Sancha (Comala Casa). There are only 30 places in each meal.

Duke house. C/Cervantes, 12, Segovia. First four hands: 75 euros.

AUROTURISM IN HARO, Rioja cradle A unique visit to a centenary warehouse

Ramón Bilbao Bodega, founded in 1924 in La Rioja





The emblematic winery Ramón Bilbao He has just launched a unique wine tourist experience, which can be a perfect gift getaway. The visit combines, for the first time, access unpublished spaces such as its concrete deposit room and the exclusive barrel room where the most special and unique wines age.

They define it as “a sensory trip”, because it also adds immersive experiences created with the collaboration of various artists who, with 3D projections, aromas, facilities and interactive materials They seek to convey the history and tradition that surrounds this centenary house and also explain the climate and the Rioja territory that contains each cup.

To make the visit more special, the groups are only 14 people. It can be extended in the ‘Wine Bar’ or at the Ramón Bilbao restaurant. The plan includes tasting of its wines.

Bodega Ramón Bilbao, Av. Sto. Domingo de la Calzada, 34, Haro, La Rioja. Daily visit. Price: 30 or 40 euros per person, with a duration of an hour and a half or almost two hours.

Sea and city in Barcelona A special four hands

Xavier Pellicer and Stefano Pinna cook together at the iconic W Barcelona hotel





Firethe restaurant specialized in emblematic grilled kitchen Hotel W Barcelonahas invited chef Xavier Pellicer, winner for the best vegetable restaurant in the world in 2018 and 2019 and two Repsol soles, to cook at home.

Until end of April, in food and dinner servicesthe renowned chef will share the stoves with Stefano Pinna, the embarrassment expert of the W -restaurant, a symbol on the other hand of the city that you have to know at least once and offers an appointment with sea views.

Pellicer specializes in the Relationship between health, sustainability and haute cuisineand therefore in the use of organic foods, station and proximity. The experience He has prepared with the Fire chef includes his tatin of ecological leeks roasted with crunchy roots, potato and black truffle and his confited nabousos cone and Chimichurri. Pinna complements these recipes with coal cod cocochas, a rice of duck in the firewood and, for dessert, its creamy chestnut.

Fire, W Barcelona, ​​Plaza de la Rosa del Vents, Barcelona. Special menu until mid -April. Price: Medium Ticket, 80 euros.

