12/12/2024



Updated at 8:13 p.m.





Once again, we are facing the gift-giving season. Thank goodness there is the bookish Christmas selection from ABC Cultural critics. Among its bets, the novels that have marked the year, the most clairvoyant essays on the past and the present, theater…









Session limit reached

Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.



try again













You have exceeded the session limit

You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.



Keep browsing







Article for subscribers only