Have they been marked Triumph operation and Prime Video the best program on Christmas Eve? With permission from Camela, who is in a higher stratum of divinity, since more than a group they are the people you would have wanted to have dinner at your house, the answer is: yes. It wasn't difficult, the generalist channels have stuck to their monotonous script and Triumph operation has given us something new, basically because we had never seen a Christmas special from Triumph operation on Prime Video. The platform gave up “live life” for one night and broadcast a recorded gala, but had the deference to upload it in the early hours of Monday so that it could spice up a dying television offer instead of broadcasting it as TVE and Telecinco used to do in the prime time of Christmas Day.

It rose above the rest of the programming thanks to something as simple as voice and live music, an increasingly anomalous phenomenon on television. The 16 contestants – the three expelled ones, Suzette, Omar and Denna, returned for the celebration – shared the stage with the Franz Schubert Filharmonia, a gift for them and for the spectators. More than a talent show gala with barely a month of filming, we seemed to be at the Grammys. Live is life, Opus already sang it, but without its tension a performance with fewer errors and sound failures shone. It was even better in the locker room, thanks to the tacky brilli brilli that asked for the anniversary; For the first time since the days of Verónica and Gisella or Miriam's tamer jackets, he did not look like he was taken from the Sepu balances. There were more positive developments: for example, time to meet the protagonists, videos of life at the Academy, a certain intimacy that does not have to be invasive.

In the musical selection there was less risk than one would expect after a selection of such young voices. From the Christmas, Christmas by Luis Miguel with which they opened the gala together with the teachers, classics followed that would not have been out of place at any Judy Garland concert in Las Vegas, from It's The Most Wonderful Time Of The Year from Andy Williams to Rockin' Around The Christmas Treethe 1958 hit by Brenda Lee, which this year has displaced the incombustible Mariah Carey on the list Billboard. Suzette and Chiara defended him in impeccable English that made one yearn a little for the days of Elias Vargas fighting with the Killing Me Softly With This Song. Some of these contestants are so practically perfect that they could teach instead of take them. There was room for the Latin quota: Salma and Naira —disguised as Cher dressed as Kylie in the video of Can't Get You Out Of My Head— they covered the Farolito by Gloria Estefan, and also for modern classics, if it can be considered “modern” Last Christmas when no one younger than the teachers seemed to have any idea on the set who George Michael was. The success of Wham fell to Chris and Martin and his mustache, another entity in the program, so idolized by the fandom of the youngest of the Academy that he deserved to have their own separate ratings.

A moment from Juanjo and Martín's performance at the fourth gala of 'Operación Triunfo'.

It would not have been a bad tribute to remember the Fairytale of New York on the day Shane MacGowan would have turned 66. The best carol in history would have served to say goodbye to the recently deceased MacGowan, the volcanic and fascinating leader of The Pogues – whoever does not have it in mind has it at their disposal Crock Of Gold: drinking with Shane MacGowan on Prime Video and Movistar+—. A character that exuded authenticity, the complete opposite of what is usually attributed to the contestants of the format, over whom there is always the suspicion of being a product manufactured to the measure of what the current industry demands.

It was a peaceful night, Chenoa recalled to confirm the obvious, there would be no evaluations and “no Buika, no party.” Without him wasabi with which the star of the jury spices up his interventions, the gala was too sweet even for Christmas. There were even Secret Santa gifts that magically materialized on set, even though no one was able to go out and buy them. Or not so magically, Noemí Galera already said it: “I'm here all day, if I don't buy it on Amazon…”, wink, wink, nudge, nudge.

If the contestants have taken advantage of the night to wander around the rest of the networks, they will have found what their futures could be. A former student, Pablo López, starred in the first special of the night on TVE. It is inevitable to remember when Risto Mejide predicted a future for him as a “hotel pianist”, a very worthy profession and full of emotions as he has shown us. The White Lotus. As he can always be a little more impertinent, Galas later upped the ante: “I've upgraded you and now you're a Mediterranean cruise performer, nothing exotic either.” Also in the Telecinco special were Nia, Ana Guerra, Miki Núñez and Roi Méndez, who became a curious cross between David Grohl and Harry Styles. Some of those who sang tonight will be on future television Christmases; Whether as guests or as protagonists we will discover.

Chenoa on the Barcelona set of 'Operación Triunfo' during the presentation of the new edition of the contest. Marta Perez (EFE)

The culmination of the gala was put Happy Xmas (War Is Over) by John Lennon performed by all the participants together with the Barcelona Gay Men's Chorus. On a night that appealed to the emotional, nothing was as emotional as seeing Chenoa raising his fist on stage again. “I love Christmas!” he had declared at the beginning of the gala. We had no doubt, he enjoyed it more than anyone else.

