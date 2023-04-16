Gifts are among the sweetest commandments 2
• When the honorable companion Abu Obeida bin Al-Jarrah was stabbed in Jordan and there he died, Muadh bin Jabal stood up to the people and said: O people, repent to God for your sins with sincere repentance, for a servant does not meet God repenting of his sin but it is a right that God has to forgive him. Whoever has a debt, let him pay it off, for the servant is dependent on his debt, and whoever of you becomes an immigrant to his brother, let him meet him, let him reconcile with him, and he should not abandon his brother for more than three times, and the sin in that is great. O Muslims, you have been saddened by a man who claims that I have seen a slave who is more righteous in his heart, and who is farther from the oppressor and more in love with well-being, and I do not advise the common people more than him. So have mercy on him, may God have mercy on him, and then come to pray for him.
• Abd al-Malik ibn Marwan recommended when he was about to die and said to his sons: I recommend you to fear God, for it is a lasting protection and a protective paradise. And piety is the best provision, the best in the resurrection, the most fortified cave, and the most beautiful ornament. Let the elders among you sympathize with the younger ones, and let the younger ones know the right of the older one, with sound hearts and taking the best of things. If you did that, you would be worthy of glory, and the enemies would fear you. Beware of transgression and envy, for through them the past kings and the arrogant people of glory perished. Look, my son, Maslama bin Abd al-Malik, so issue his opinion, for he is your fan that you fabricate about him, and your shield that you seek refuge in. And honor the pilgrims, for he is the one who stepped on the platforms for you, and the barrenness of those barrages is sufficient for you. Be righteous children, be free in war, be a beacon for kindness, dwell in bitterness, and be gentle in severity. Consider his warning against transgression and envy, and how it destroyed the past kings. I said: Others have perished from among the common people, but perishing in the right of the elderly is more pleasing to remember, and more conducive to thought.
• Al-Muhallab bin Abi Safra advised his sons when he reached his death, so he said: I advise you to fear God and uphold the ties of kinship, for fear of God leads to Paradise, and upholding ties of kinship improves longevity, enriches money, reunites, increases numbers, builds homes, and honors the side. And I forbid you to disobey God, for it follows the Fire, and the severing of the ties of kinship leads to scarcity and humiliation, and disperses the crowd, and scatters the homes with stains, and takes money, and greeds the enemy, and exposes the nakedness.
Son: your people are your people! Indeed, you have no favor over them, but rather they are better than you, as they favored you, dominated you, trampled your heels, fulfilled your needs for what you wanted, and helped you. If they ask, then ask for them, and if they ask, then give them, and if they do not ask, then initiate them, and if they insult, then bear with them, and if they deceive your doors, then let them be opened and not closed without them. O my son, I love the man among you for his deeds to be credited to his tongue, and I hate for the man among you to have the credit for his tongue for his actions. O my son, beware of the answer and slip of the tongue, for I found the man whose foot stumbled, so he gets up from his slip and recovers from it, and his tongue slips and he rebukes him, and his doom is in him. O my son, if a man comes to you in the morning or goes away, that is enough for them to ask and remind him of himself.
My son, your clothes are better for others than for you, and your animals for others are better than for you. O my son, love the good, hate the evil and avoid it, and prefer generosity over miserliness, and pretend to be Arabs and honor them. My son, blacken your elders, know the virtue of your teeth, and glorify him, and be merciful to your young, close to him, and be kind to him, and force your orphan, and attack him with what you can, and take on the hands of your fools, and treat your poor and your neighbors with what you are able to, and be patient for rights and the calamities of time. You have to be patient in war, and be patient in meeting.
The Saudi ambassador to the UAE.
#Gifts #among #sweetest #commandments
Leave a Reply