Dubai (Etihad)

The Professional League held the technical meeting for the UAE Super Cup, which will bring together the Shabab Al-Ahly and Al-Sharjah teams, at a quarter to eight on Friday evening at Al Maktoum Stadium at Al-Nasr Club in Dubai.

The meeting was chaired by Musab Al-Marzouqi, Director of the Institutional Support Department, and was attended by representatives of Shabab Al-Ahly and Sharjah Clubs, the Referees Department, Dubai Police, the Private Security Company, the Ambulance, and the work team from the various departments concerned with the Association and Al-Nasr Club.

During the meeting, the logistical arrangements for the two teams and the technical and organizational matters for this upcoming event were reviewed, as the Shabab Al-Ahly team will be on the left of the podium, and the Sharjah team will be on its right.

Representatives of the two teams reviewed the match kits, as the Shabab Al-Ahly team will wear the full red kit, while Al-Sharjah will play in the full white kit, and according to Article 15 of the competition regulations, if the regular time ends in a tie, penalty shoot-out kicks will be judged.

The introductory press conference for the match is scheduled to be held at 12 noon the day after tomorrow, Thursday, at the Thukher Club in the Emirate of Dubai, in the presence of a coach and a key player from each team.

Entry gates have been set for the fans of both teams, and the gates will be opened two hours before the start of the match, and the fans will be treated to external celebrations and performances in the vicinity of Al Maktoum Stadium, in addition to in-kind prizes provided by the partners of the UAE Professional League inside and outside the stadium.

Fans attending the match will also have the opportunity to win major prizes that will be drawn at halftime and after the match, including a “Rabdan” car presented by Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank, and a “golden dirham” presented by AvaTrade.