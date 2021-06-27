People of chivalry take the initiative to extract phone numbers in their names, then present them to acquaintances or relatives, as an expression of affection and over-trust, allowing them to use them, without paying attention to the consequences of this behavior, which has landed some in a legal dilemma, after the affection turned into denial and denial.

The state courts witnessed several cases of this kind, as people were surprised to be summoned for interrogation in police stations, against the background of committing fraud crimes, with phone numbers belonging to them.

Their assertion that they were not the real perpetrators did not absolve them of legal responsibility, because the figures used in the crime belonged to them.

People told “Emirates Today” that they gave phone cards to friends and relatives, after their arrival in the country, in order to help them search for work, but they were surprised that they later used them to establish relationships and commit unacceptable behavior.

One of them narrated that he bought a phone chip with a special number for his ex-wife, as an expression of his love for her and his desire to please her, but the winds came with something that ships did not desire, as the affection turned into a quarrel and a demand for separation.

He added that he had received abuse from her over the phone, and when he tried to include her in the case file, she denied her relationship with the chip, and said that he was the one who sent it to himself with the intention of accusing her.

Another explained that he presented his phone chip to a friend of his before he left the country to return to his country, because he would not need it there, but decided to return to the UAE after a few months, adding that he was surprised by a complaint filed against him by a woman, accusing him of harassment over the phone.

The Ministry of Interior warned against this behavior, stressing that “giving a person a phone chip registered in his name, to others, puts him under legal responsibility, because he will be the first party to whom the accusations are directed in the event of a crime using the donated chip.” Thus, it is as if he had previously confessed to committing the crime before it occurred,” she said, noting that he is responsible for the illegal acts committed by this number.

She explained that “the phone number is an official means of identification, such as identity and passport, and the owner of the chip must be the only one who uses it, because it is included in his personal responsibility.”

Lawyer Ali Musabih said that “the problem of extracting phone cards for other people is that it facilitates the commission of cyber crimes, because the original perpetrator is disguised as the owner of the number or account.”

He added: «After committing the crime, the owner of the phone or the account is the first to ask about the criminal act, and he is on the wanted list, although he is far from committing the crime. In this case, his personal generosity does not absolve him from legal accountability until he proves that he did not extract the phone number or did not create the account,” referring to the possibility of stealing a copy of the identity or obtaining it in some way and using it from others.

He added that “this person may have helped the original accused by extracting phone numbers, or used to distribute the numbers to unknown people, in order to obtain money.” In this case, he is a participant in the crime committed by the original perpetrator, unless he proves the opposite.

Mosbeh advised not to give others an opportunity to commit crimes using phones or websites, to avoid being subjected to legal accountability.

Anyone who uses a computer network, an electronic information system, or an information technology means to attack the privacy of a person shall be punished by imprisonment for a period of no less than six months and a fine of no less than 150,000 dirhams and not in excess of 500,000 dirhams, or either of these two penalties. In cases other than those authorized by law in one of the following ways: eavesdropping, intercepting, recording, transmitting, broadcasting, disclosing conversations, communications, audio or visual materials, taking pictures of others, preparing, transmitting, disclosing, copying or keeping electronic pictures Or publishing news, electronic images, photographs, scenes, comments, data or information, even if it is true and true. It is also punishable by imprisonment for a period of not less than one year, and a fine of not less than 250 thousand dirhams and not in excess of one million dirhams, or either of these two penalties, whoever benefits or facilitates for others without the right to benefit from communications services or broadcast channels, audio or video, through the network. informatics, or an information technology means.

According to these articles, “anyone who facilitates for others the use of telecommunication services and assists him in committing a crime is an accomplice in its commission.”

And Mosbeh added: “The danger of this behavior lies in the fact that people are subject to criminal accountability, as some tolerate it out of trust or knowledge, and believe that they are exempted from accountability in the event of a crime.”

He pointed out that “a person is exempt from legal accountability if he informs the competent authorities about the use of the phone or the website by others, and that he is not the owner of the account or the phone, and he did not extract a phone for others, and that this was done without his knowledge, with proof of that.”

Anyone who circumvents an Internet protocol address by using a fictitious address, or an address belonging to others, or by any other means, with the intention of committing a crime or preventing its discovery, shall be punished by imprisonment and a fine of not less than 150,000 dirhams and not in excess of 500,000 dirhams, or either of these two penalties.

