Three high school students from Yakutia, participants in winter schools in mathematics and physics, received invitations to the Summer School for Gifted Children at the Specialized Educational and Scientific Center at Novosibirsk State University. In total, such invitations were given to 83 schoolchildren from 13 regions of Russia.

The Yakut children invited to the school study at the Republican Boarding Lyceum. From January 9 to 12, they studied at the winter school for young mathematicians “Lobachevsky” and the school for young physicists “Archimedes”. The teenagers attended lectures by outstanding scientists, visited museums and laboratories of Novosibirsk State University, physical institutes of the Siberian Branch of the Russian Academy of Sciences, and participated in mathematical competitions.

For the first time, the students of the winter school were given an excursion to the Educational Center of NSU “Evolution of the Earth” and to the largest scientific organization of the Novosibirsk Academgorodok, the Budker Institute of Nuclear Physics of the Siberian Branch of the Russian Academy of Sciences.

The summer school, where Yakut children were invited, takes place in August in the Novosibirsk Akademgorodok. There, high school students are introduced to modern achievements in the natural sciences. They give lectures and seminars.

The teachers of the Summer School are employees of the institutes of the Siberian Branch of the Russian Academy of Sciences, Novosibirsk State University and the Specialized Scientific Center of Novosibirsk State University. There are also demonstration physical and chemical experiments, a biofair and a chemical fair, a competition of fantastic projects, scientific quests, excursions to scientific institutes, writes IA SakhaNews.