Tonight, Wednesday 10 January 2024, at 9.30 pm on Rai 1 it will be broadcast Gifted – The gift of talent, film of 2017 directed by Marc Webb with Chris Evans, Mckenna Grace, Lindsay Duncan, Jenny Slate and Octavia Spencer. The plot follows the life of a 7-year-old girl with remarkable intellectual ability, who becomes the subject of a legal custody battle between her uncle and grandmother. But let's see all the information together in detail.

Plot

In Tampa, Florida, on her first day of school, seven-year-old Mary Adler impresses her teacher Bonnie Stevenson with her extraordinary math skills. Mary is offered a scholarship to a private school for child prodigies; but Frank, Mary's uncle and her legal guardian, does not accept this idea, because his family's experiences with similar schools lead him to fear that Mary, if she enrolled in such an institution, would not be able to live a normal childhood . It turns out that Mary's mother Diane, as well as Frank's sister, was a great mathematician, who dedicated herself to trying to solve the Navier-Stokes equations (one of the unsolved millennium problems), without succeeding. , and had taken her own life when Mary was six months old. Since then Mary has always lived with her uncle.

Evelyn, Frank and Diane's mother and Mary's maternal grandmother, tries to obtain custody of her granddaughter and bring her to Massachusetts, as she believes that she has inherited her mother's great ability and should therefore have the best education possible and dedicate his life to mathematics. After several court hearings, which fail to resolve the issue, Frank, aware that the judge will probably decide in favor of Evelyn as the woman has a high economic availability, finds himself forced to accept a compromise mediated by his lawyer Greg Cullen, which requires Mary to be placed with a family and attend a private school. The family that adopts the little girl lives just a 25-minute drive from Frank's home, and he is entitled to scheduled visits. Mary will be able to keep her cat Fred with her, of whom she is very fond, and when she is twelve years old she will be able to decide where and with whom she wants to live. Mary, however, remains devastated by Frank's choice, by whom she believes she was betrayed as she had told her that they would never separate from her, and when he goes to visit her she refuses to see him.

Gifted – The gift of talent: the cast of the film

We have seen the plot of Gifted – The gift of talent, but what is the complete cast of the film on Rai 1? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Chris EvansFrank Adler

Mckenna Grace: Mary Adler

Lindsay Duncan: Evelyn Adler

Jenny Slate: Bonnie Stevenson

Octavia Spencer: Roberta Taylor

Glenn Plummer: lawyer Greg Cullen

John Finn: Aubrey Highsmith

Elizabeth Marvel: Gloria Davis

Jona Xiao: Lijuan

Julie Ann Emery: Pat Golding

Keir O'Donnell: Bradley Pollard

John M. Jackson: Judge Edward Nichols

Streaming and TV

