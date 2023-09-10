Home page politics

From: Karsten Hinzmann

A robot could give momentum to Ukraine’s advance: “Bozena 5” digs through the minefields, its crew remains under cover.

Kiev – That could be it: a “game changer” that observers of the Ukraine conflict have been waiting for for so long. And he looks completely different than everyone imagined. Much smaller, much less awe-inspiring than, for example, the German Leopard main battle tank, which many had expected to turn things around in the Ukraine war. The new possible “game changer” against the aggressors from Russia is around eight meters long and two meters high – as small as it is, it could be so effective.

One thing he will be able to do for sure: save lives. There is now a robot in the Ukraine war Mine clearance been spotted. This is what the online magazine writes Defense Express with reference to the Russian short message service Telegram. The Bozena 5 is a demining robot made in Slovakia. Its name “Bozena”, which comes from Old Slavic, can be translated as “Gift of God”. Defense Express reports that the pioneering device has been used internationally for 15 years and is therefore suitable for front-line use.

Small “game changer”: Kiev is now clearing Russian minefields with the “Bozena 5” robot made in Slovakia. © Ministry of Defense of the Czech Republic

Russia is turning Ukraine into “the largest minefield” in the world

Big tasks await the tiny little one. Ukraine’s counteroffensive had begun much later than planned, giving the Russian invaders time to build up their defenses behind deeply staggered minefields. “Ukraine is now the most heavily mined country in the world,” he said the former Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov in August that Guardian said. According to his estimate, there are up to five mines per square meter on some sections of the front.

This is taking its toll, especially among Ukrainian pioneers: Serhiy Ryschenko, the chief physician at the Mechnikov Hospital in Dnepr, complained to the Guardian50 to 100 soldiers are treated every day – injuries from mines are the main cause after exposure to artillery.

Due to the expected digging in of Russian troops and the delayed delivery of Western weapons, such as the German Leopard main battle tank, Ukraine had to change its tactics: instead of advancing on a broad front with heavy equipment, infantry were ultimately used to fight around every row of trees. The front is said to be around 1,000 kilometers long. A small-scale and costly campaign. The Bozena 5 could actually bring new impetus to Ukraine’s offensive.

Ukraine War: Robots could speed up the counteroffensive

Above all, he leaves his operating team safe – the range of the remote control should be up to five kilometers. The robot pushes a roller that rotates across the ground on a three-meter-long boom. This roller detonates mines; anti-personnel and anti-tank mines as well as tripwire-triggered explosive devices that can be buried up to 25 centimeters deep in the ground.

The “gift of God” is not only robust against the effects of mines, the little one is also fast: it can clear two and a half square kilometers in an hour and thus help to enormously accelerate the advance of the Ukrainian troops.