Everyone in Germany who turns eighteen next year will receive a gift from the Ministers of Culture Claudia Roth (Greens) and Finance Minister Christian Lindner (FDP): a voucher of 200 euros to spend on art. The teenagers can use the voucher for two years for concert, theater and museum tickets, but also for books and vinyl.

The idea is that with the voucher the knife cuts both ways. It should give eighteen-year-olds a push to experience something cultural outside the home and ‘live’ after the pandemic years. At the same time, it should help cinemas, concert halls and theaters to find new audiences. Because they are still struggling with a “dramatic” loss of audience since the pandemic, according to the ministry of culture.

100 million

About 750,000 young people will turn eighteen next year. A budget of 100 million euros has been earmarked for the ‘KulturPass’. The total German art and culture budget for 2023 is 2.4 billion euros.

How exactly the pass should work is still somewhat unclear. The idea is to have providers promote their concert or museum tickets on a platform, a website or an app. Only “local providers” are allowed to register – the budget should not go to giants like Amazon.

Minister Roth’s idea is not new: last year a similar type of pass was created in France, a voucher of 300 euros for eighteen-year-olds.